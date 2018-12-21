HBO

The Shop (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Executive Producer LeBron James returns to the barbershop and welcomes a new array of distinguished individuals from the sports, music, and pop culture realms to hash out culturally relevant topics. Tonight’s list of unfiltered guests includes Nas, Ice Cube, and Mary J Blige, along with Jimmy Kimmel, Lena Waithe, and Todd Gurley.

Elsewhere, holiday programming is everywhere this weekend with a few exceptions…

A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Performers Gwen Stefani, Train, and Lukas Graham join host LL Cool J to light the Grove’s Christmas tree and tell inspirational stories of former foster kids who find forever homes.

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — In this classic episode reairing, ReRun (little brother to Linus and Lucy) attempts to avoid family holiday shenanigans with the help of Snoopy and Spike (Snoopy’s desert-dwelling sibling). This episode based on previously published Charles S. Schulz comic strips is always a reliable, stress-free holiday repeat.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Manfred and Kai must team up to defeat a common enemy. Joe receives an unexpected visitor, and Olivia and Bobo must find a way to win Fiji back to their viewpoint.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The Carringtons must confront an enemy on Christmas Eve, and Cristal suspects that Alexis is concealing pertinent facts to authorities while Fallon and Blake dredge up unresolved feuds while trying to handle the mess.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Warren and the crew must rescue those Talkers left in Quaranteen while an attack on Altura is imminent.

Outlander (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Roger’s search for Brianna finally leads to results, but their romantic reunion falls to pieces due to a secret.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Howard’s transfer to a mysterious prison arrives at the same time Emily receives a visit connected to her old life, which complicates Emily Prime and Shaw’s investigation.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ray flounders while looking for help, which leads Bridget down a road of hard truths while Ray moves to save Mac’s life and Novac’s political campaign.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — John vow to stop abusing opioids and clean up for Debra, and we see frightening flashbacks of John’s past family dynamics. This will get worse before it gets better.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The season one finale features an encounter between Sally and Sean Bean, while one of Sally’s co-workers has taken a strange turn in life.