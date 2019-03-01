HBO

The Shop (Friday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Executive Producer LeBron James returns to the barbershop to welcome a new array of distinguished figures from the sports, music, and pop culture realms for in-depth cultural discussions. Tonight’s list of unfiltered guests includes Jerrod Carmichael, Jamie Foxx, 2 Chainz, Anthony Davis, Antonio Brown, and Maverick Carter.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — John Mulaney returns to host (and promote the nearly perfect Documentary Now third season) after waxing on about 44 (very real) auditions. The musical guest? Thomas Rhett.

Surprisingly, Netflix is taking a break from launching new series this weekend (they’ve added bunch of newly added classic films, though). Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Boyd grows more adventurous, which leads Mike and Kristen to clash regarding how much space he should receive. Meanwhile, Ryan turns out to be a not-so-“fun” landlord.

The Cool Kids (Friday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Margaret’s best friend, Joanie, distracts her from hanging with the guys. This leads them to dissuade Joanie from moving into Shady Meadows, but of course, Hank ruins it all.

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The team retries William Hurston’s case due to his coerced murder at age 14 after the case resonates with Easy.

2 Dope Queens (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson air their final special, a regal goodbye involving Keegan Michael-Key.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — This episode is entitled, “Two Guys, A Girl, and A Thai Food Place.” With a hook like that, a synopsis might not even matter, but in case you wanted more, Miles and Cara end up helping a girl who has no memory of what happened the night before she’s due to marry.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl does double duty while attempting to apprehend Manchester Black and reacting to Ben’s surprising development.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Homer’s on trial for stealing Comic Book Guy’s car, but he might find an out with the jilted nerd.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Louise rises victorious in a “Principal for a Day” contest, but things quickly go off the rails in the aftermath. Meanwhile, Teddy’s offering burger advice to Bob.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — One group begins to fall apart from within as another community begins to take shape, right as deadly consequences threaten a rescue mission.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip’s growing frustrated with a pregnant Tami while Fiona’s attempts to clean up her life are thwarted by Frank’s eternal messiness.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Yet another source of demonic trouble surfaces in the investigation of a mysterious campus death, and Harry tries to trap the offender with varying degrees of success.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Peter goes on a health kick with diet assistance from the guys. Lois distracts herself from everything by attempting to pen a romantic fantasy novel.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A murdered journalist who was probing a botched classified military operation occupies the team, and Kensi and Deeks stare down their wedding day.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Mo’s feelings for Dawn threaten to wreak havoc on Blair and Tiff’s engagement party, all while Wayne and Yassir attempt to evade trouble.

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Pete finally talks with Kat after ghosting her on his Christian comedy tour, which is complicated by a fellow comic in Charleston.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The Guy and Lee attend a boat-bound shindig while new arrival Oscar crushes on a bodega worker, and Sophia deals with a fireworks fiasco.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Bridgette learns that her sudden financial windfall has arrived with strings while Rafi and Nelson have mixed feelings about living together.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver is back with a whole new set of targets. Who won’t he roast this week?