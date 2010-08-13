Weekend Preview: ‘Mad Men’ Et Al

#What's On Tonight #Jon Hamm #Mad Men
08.13.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday) — I’m putting this up top just because Don Draper looks so damn suave in old-school aviators and a convertible. And also because I never tire of “Ridin” references. I can’t believe that song is more than four years old. (image via BWE)

Eureka (Syfy, Friday) — From Yahoo: “Something odd is going on with the town’s artificial intelligence and Allison realizes that they’ve got to shut down every level-six AI system in Eureka, before things get out of control.” I read that sentence three times and it still doesn’t make sense to me. But that’s probably because I don’t care.

Factory Made (Science Channel, Friday) — I once dated someone who actually watched both this and “How It’s Made.” I was like, “You do realize we’re watching a factory right now? This is television, and you’re choosing to watch what happens in a factory.” Sometimes it’s hard to believe I’m not married.

Golf: PGA Championship (CBS) — Men walk around a carefully manicured park in Wisconsin. The guy who hits a ball the fewest amount of times wins $7.5 million.

True Blood (HBO, Sunday) — My favorite part of this show is when it starts with a promo for “Boardwalk Empire.”

Entourage (HBO, Sunday) — There was a big kerfuffle last Sunday over Sasha Grey’s untamed ’70s bush. If you’re keeping track, the most interesting plot point this season has been a porn star’s pubic hair.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGSJON HAMMMad MenWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP