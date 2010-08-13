Weekend Preview: ‘Mad Men’ Et Al

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday) — I’m putting this up top just because Don Draper looks so damn suave in old-school aviators and a convertible. And also because I never tire of “Ridin” references. I can’t believe that song is more than four years old. (image via BWE)

Eureka (Syfy, Friday) — From Yahoo: “Something odd is going on with the town’s artificial intelligence and Allison realizes that they’ve got to shut down every level-six AI system in Eureka, before things get out of control.” I read that sentence three times and it still doesn’t make sense to me. But that’s probably because I don’t care.

Factory Made (Science Channel, Friday) — I once dated someone who actually watched both this and “How It’s Made.” I was like, “You do realize we’re watching a factory right now? This is television, and you’re choosing to watch what happens in a factory.” Sometimes it’s hard to believe I’m not married.

Golf: PGA Championship (CBS) — Men walk around a carefully manicured park in Wisconsin. The guy who hits a ball the fewest amount of times wins $7.5 million.

True Blood (HBO, Sunday) — My favorite part of this show is when it starts with a promo for “Boardwalk Empire.”

Entourage (HBO, Sunday) — There was a big kerfuffle last Sunday over Sasha Grey’s untamed ’70s bush. If you’re keeping track, the most interesting plot point this season has been a porn star’s pubic hair.