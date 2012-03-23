Weekend Preview: 'Mad Men' Is Back to Make Us Feel Cooler Than We Actually Are

Mad Men (AMC; Sunday, 9 p.m.) – Season premiere. Is anyone hosting or attending a “Mad Men” party? I’m going to one, but not particularly looking forward to it. I like to look at Joan and pretend I’m as suave as Don in private, thankyouverymuch.
Fringe (Fox; Friday, 9 p.m.) – I hate doing the Weekend Preview because I always feel guilty about not watching “Fringe.” Some day I will, right after I get to “Oz” and “All in the Family” and that other show I’ll never actually get to.
Primetime: What Would You Do? (ABC; Friday, 9 p.m.) – I don’t know what this is, but the episode description reads, “A woman at a salon’s hair looks terrible; a sales clerk refuses to sell a wedding dress to a lesbian; a person drops money in front of a bank; teens ask liquor store customers to buy them booze.” In order, I’d: laugh, punch, take, and how many bottles of rum do you want?
Spartacus: Vengeance (Starz; Friday, 10 p.m.) – I do like me some vengeance, but I LOVE retribution. Don’t get me started on payback, though. That’s for pussies.
Everything on Saturday (All Channels; Saturday, All times) – The entirety of primetime programming on Saturday can be summed up as, “This is a thing that is on.” Tonight’s “new” thing that is on is “The Firm,” which is, yes, a thing that’s still on.
Bob’s Burgers/American Dad (Fox; Sunday, 8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.) – “The Simpsons” is old, but that’s fine; these are the two best Animation Domination series, anyway. I’m still humming “Taffy Butt.”
Luck (HBO; Sunday, 9 p.m.) – Series finale. Will people watch this instead of “Mad Men”? Neigh.
Eastbound & Down (HBO; Sunday, 10 p.m.) – We’re close enough to the finale that we can start thinking about how we want the show to end. Will Kenny make it back to the majors? Will Kenny quit baseball? Will Kenny die and spend eternity playing beer pong and rocking out to Pearl Jam with Shane Dog in Heaven? I hope that one.
Don’t feel too bad about not watching Oz. It’s approx. 1 000 000 times more bleak than anything on your list of bleak British TV shows.
Ohhh, you totally have to watch Oz.
The first couple of seasons, sure. By the time they got to season 4 or so … meh.
Fringe, Mad Men and March Madness? Everything’s comin’ up Patty!
Fringe is good, though. Really. It’s one of the few sci-fi shows that I’d recommend to people who don’t normally like sci-fi.
The whole conclusion to season 3 turned me right off that show. I have not watched it since.
I agree with The Hammer. I’m still hanging in though, partial cause there are so few good sci-fi shows on.
Oh, Josh. You are a card. I’m just glad Fringe is back. And clear sailing until the season finale! Also, “Taffy Butt” was fantastic. I’ve wanted to say “best tag ever” three times recently, and that was one of them.
They’re ending East Bound and Down!?
Its always supposed to be a three season thing. This is the conclusion my friend.
Wait, Shane Dog died? Spoiler alert, dude!
* just being a whiskey-soaked dick, still hasn’t watched Season 2 *
Can hardly wait to see “Once Upon A Time”…..Sunday Night.
The rest of the weekend is DVR purge of Thursday shows and maybe even a few Wednesdays…..
I have a bad feeling about Kenny f’ing Powers. There’s some bad mojo at work for that dude; have a feeling it’s going to end in a dark place.
Dear god, my dad had a sport coat just like that!
S-Son…?
I will not be attending a Mad Men party, but I will start drinking and carousing at 9am.
“They finger anything with a pulse.”
Bob’s Burgers rules.
Very excited for Fringe, though I had less stake in the recent season’s events due to feeling like it wasn’t Peter’s real universe and everyone being less important because of that. Unrelated but I really am not into Eastbound & Down this season. I don’t know why, but I think I actually have Kenny Powers fatigue. I realize this makes me un-American and less of a man. I’m glad I didn’t get into Luck, considering the rampant horse-death pushed it (like the horses it killed) into an early grave. Dead horses. :*(
It’s the last season, so buck up you pussy fart.
I feel bad that “Luck” never got the ratings it deserved up against the other Sunday night shows. But I guess you can beat a dead horse.
I think I actually have Kenny Powers fatigue.
You must have meant to say you have “Kenny Powers fatigues,” which I’m assuming is a camouflage outfit of unimaginable badassery, right?
When God kills a season of Archer, he gives us a season of Mad Men.
(Last season was punishment for worshipping false idols like The Playboy Club)
amen brother **rips shirt off, grows mustache, makes a sex tape**
Am I the only one who was hoping for a gif from Jessica Parre’s cleaning scene from last night’s Mad Men?
You don’t deserve to look at her!
If I was married to Megan, and she wanted to sing ‘zoubie zoubie’ to me, I would NOT sulk afterward. That’s just crazy.
If you got as much tail as Don Draper, you’d do whatever the hell you wanted after nailing hot ass.
I meant ‘zou bisou bisou’. I was thinking about her cleaning in her underwear and it temporarily short-circuited my brain.