The holiday season is upon us, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Marriage Story (Friday, Netflix film) — Noah Baumbach’s latest movie, unsurprisingly, has gathered plenty of awards buzz, but settle in with tearful expectations. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver paint a stark yet compassionate portrait of a married couple losing their way with co-stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta in tow.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (Friday, Amazon Original series) — The ’50s housewife-turned-comedian hits the road with a transformation coming for Tony Shalhoub‘s mid-life crisis character, and Sterling K. Brown joins the cast.
The Reprisal: Season 1 (Friday, Hulu series) — This hyper-noir story revolves around a relentless femme fatale who sets out for revenge against a gang of gearheads — led by her brother — after being left for dead. It sounds pulpy and trashy and like a guilty pleasure of a binge, starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Rhys Wakefield, and more young talent.
V Wars (Thursday, Netflix Series) — Ian Somerhalder, who’s no stranger to vampire dramas, plays a doctor racing against time where a mysterious disease transforms people into murderous bloodsuckers. Adrian Holmes co-stars as the underground leader of the vamps while a fracturing society
The Confession Killer (Friday, Netflix documentary) — This series follows the 1980s case of Henry Lee Lucas, once considered to be America’s most prolific serial killer, who confessed to hundreds of violent attacks and murders. However, DNA testing proves to be the ultimate twist in this mind-bending, five-part series.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Demons, demons, demons, the fun never ends! Oh, and Maggie’s got a life-altering decision on her hands.
Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Blake is on trial, and no Carrington or family associate is immune to being sucked into the mess.
SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Jennifer Lopez steps in as host with musical guest DaBaby along for the festivities.
Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — There’s a line out to gather up (and suit up) all the world’s greatest heroes (Supergirl, The Flash, Green Arrow, Batwoman, White Canary, The Atom and Superman) for the Impending Crisis.
Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Ray must seal the deal when Mayor Feratti lights a fire under his ongoing Sullivan negotiations. Meanwhile, Bridget and Smitty must do damage control for a publicity scandal.
Watchmen (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Angela’s just wallowing in her own sorrow in a Vietnam bar when her life changes forever. Relatively speaking, of course. Lots of Adrian Veidt goodness in this episode, along with more unveiling of blue-god secrets.
Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Tami’s really back on the scene, and she’s grumpier than ever before. Oh, and Debbie’s latest scheme backfires on her in the worst way imaginable.
Silicon Valley (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The series finale has arrived with Richard and the Pied Piper attempting to pull off a huge feat during a launch.
Mrs. Fletcher (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Eve’s still getting provocative while exploring her long-dormant sexuality in this adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel.