The holiday season is upon us, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Marriage Story (Friday, Netflix film) — Noah Baumbach’s latest movie, unsurprisingly, has gathered plenty of awards buzz, but settle in with tearful expectations. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver paint a stark yet compassionate portrait of a married couple losing their way with co-stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta in tow.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (Friday, Amazon Original series) — The ’50s housewife-turned-comedian hits the road with a transformation coming for Tony Shalhoub‘s mid-life crisis character, and Sterling K. Brown joins the cast.

The Reprisal: Season 1 (Friday, Hulu series) — This hyper-noir story revolves around a relentless femme fatale who sets out for revenge against a gang of gearheads — led by her brother — after being left for dead. It sounds pulpy and trashy and like a guilty pleasure of a binge, starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Rhys Wakefield, and more young talent.

V Wars (Thursday, Netflix Series) — Ian Somerhalder, who’s no stranger to vampire dramas, plays a doctor racing against time where a mysterious disease transforms people into murderous bloodsuckers. Adrian Holmes co-stars as the underground leader of the vamps while a fracturing society

The Confession Killer (Friday, Netflix documentary) — This series follows the 1980s case of Henry Lee Lucas, once considered to be America’s most prolific serial killer, who confessed to hundreds of violent attacks and murders. However, DNA testing proves to be the ultimate twist in this mind-bending, five-part series.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Demons, demons, demons, the fun never ends! Oh, and Maggie’s got a life-altering decision on her hands.