Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — We’ve got another blockbuster-type movie in our living rooms this weekend, and this incarnation promises to be R-rated to the max with plenty of carnage in tune with the video game. Among other qualifications to that point, James Wan produced, so that makes sense! In all seriousness, this is a more serious treatment than the 1990s film, and we’ll get to see Sub-Zero hunting down MMA fighter Cole Young, and someone will end up being the loser of the “finish him” concept. HBO Max released the first seven minutes of the film ahead of time, if you’d like to get a taste of the bloodshed coming to your TV screen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — It’s finale time. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are still doing their buddy action-comedy thing, but things accelerated quickly (to put it mildly) when John Walker turned Captain America into a villain and got booted from the gig. This led to an honest-to-God surprise cameo, but there’s still plenty of loose ends to clean up. Who’s the Power Broker? Can the show decide if the Flag Smashers are baddies, or nah? Let’s all root for an action-packed finale with clarification on the Sharon Carter/Batroc issue and then send Bucky to Aruba, alright?

The 93rd Academy Awards: (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Over two months past the Oscars’ usual scheduled date, they’re still gonna do this thing. Hopefully, it’ll feel like a real event, and although Mank leads the nominations, Nomadland might sweep the biggest gongs. Steven Soderberg is out there promising that the night will feel like a trip to the movies, so we’ll see how the celebration goes? To prepare for the evening, check out Josh Kurp’s ranking of Best Picture winners (of all time), and come back on Sunday evening for our coverage of the biggest moments.

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 2 Premiere (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The fast-paced, quick-witted narrative series returns with loads of celebrity guests, but of course, the sketches all happen by the grace of the core cast, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, and Gabrielle Dennis. Issa Rae’s executive producing, and once again, things will get experimental with sprinkles of magical realism, but most of all, settle in for the laughs.

Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Last week, the show brilliantly subverted Negan’s storyline, and this week, Virginia may be gone, but an even greater threat lurks in the wings while Morgan is gathering survivors and making a call for unity.

The Nevers (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This Joss Whedon-created show (with a steampunk elephant in the corner) sees Penance inventing a hope-spreading device as Mary searches for her voice, and the walls are closing in around Amalia’s group.

City On A Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Decourcy’s pissing people off as usual and at odds with Siobhan, and U.S. Attorney Shimizu is trying to get rid of her no-good gent, and Jackie’s scheming on a new mission.

Mare Of Easttown (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Kate Winslet returns not only to TV but to HBO as a hard-vaping detective in a small town where she both portrays and elevates the “complicated” cop trope. This week, Mare visits a murder scene and must inform the victim’s father, and then she questions suspects while meeting her new partner, played by Evan Peters.