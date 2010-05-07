Weekend Preview: Mothers Day

Hey everybody, I have to bounce early today because I have to get an MRI. That’s right, I’m turning Friday into MRI-day! Ha ha, it’s funny because I get to lay inside a loud plastic coffin. Anyway, here are some of the weekend highlights:

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — The long-awaited, Internet-created Betty White episode. I’m with Vince on this one: I like Betty White, but the “old woman talking bluntly about sex” joke is wearing thin with me. Here’s hoping that the return of female cast members like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for Mother’s Day keeps the episode from flagging. More links to talk of the episode here.

Party Down (Starz, Friday) — Tom Lennon (“Reno 911!”) guest stars as the catering company works an orgy. I’ve been digging Season 2 so far, but no matter how good Megan Mullally is, you just can’t replace Jane Lynch.

Friday Night Lights (NBC, Friday) — Season premiere. Unless you already watched this season on DirecTV’s Channel 101, this is kind of a big deal. I suppose I should DVR it, huh?

NBA Playoffs (ABC, TNT) — I’m delighted to see Los Suns up on the Spurs. It’s possible that Manu Ginobili is my least favorite athlete in all of professional sports. And if not him, then it might be former Spurs Bruce Bowen or Robert Horry. AND the Spurs have Tony Longoria-Parker. Good God, what a repellent team.

River Monsters: Unhooked (Animal Planet, Sunday) — A look at the alligator gar — a big, badass fish in Texas.

The Boondocks (Cartoon Network, Sunday) — Reader Alonzo says that this show needs more coverage, and that “This week’s episode will be called ‘rags to bitches’ and chronicle Thugnificent’s decline in popularity.” I don’t know if I’m down with it. I mean, I just don’t like the idea of a TV shows that reduces black people to cartoon characters.

The Pacific (HBO) — Only two episodes left. Once this concludes, I’ll dedicate a post to it. But the short of it is this: I happen to like the facets of the series that other people complain about. In my biased opinion, its storytelling flaws make it better.

Breaking Bad (AMC) — [Warning: Season 3 spoiler ahead] Dude, I did NOT think the twins would get taken out like that. I thought of them as the kind of patient, invincible evil that you usually only see in Cormac McCarthy novels. I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Treme (HBO) — Best characters: LaDonna (Khandi Alexander) and Albert (Clarke Peters/Lester Freamon), followed by Creighton (John Goodman).

Oh, one more thing: for those of you clamoring to talk about last night’s action-movie episode of “Community,” check out the A.V. Club’s take on it.