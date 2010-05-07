Weekend Preview: Mothers Day

Hey everybody, I have to bounce early today because I have to get an MRI. That’s right, I’m turning Friday into MRI-day! Ha ha, it’s funny because I get to lay inside a loud plastic coffin. Anyway, here are some of the weekend highlights:
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — The long-awaited, Internet-created Betty White episode. I’m with Vince on this one: I like Betty White, but the “old woman talking bluntly about sex” joke is wearing thin with me. Here’s hoping that the return of female cast members like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for Mother’s Day keeps the episode from flagging. More links to talk of the episode here.
Party Down (Starz, Friday) — Tom Lennon (“Reno 911!”) guest stars as the catering company works an orgy. I’ve been digging Season 2 so far, but no matter how good Megan Mullally is, you just can’t replace Jane Lynch.
Friday Night Lights (NBC, Friday) — Season premiere. Unless you already watched this season on DirecTV’s Channel 101, this is kind of a big deal. I suppose I should DVR it, huh?
NBA Playoffs (ABC, TNT) — I’m delighted to see Los Suns up on the Spurs. It’s possible that Manu Ginobili is my least favorite athlete in all of professional sports. And if not him, then it might be former Spurs Bruce Bowen or Robert Horry. AND the Spurs have Tony Longoria-Parker. Good God, what a repellent team.
River Monsters: Unhooked (Animal Planet, Sunday) — A look at the alligator gar — a big, badass fish in Texas.
The Boondocks (Cartoon Network, Sunday) — Reader Alonzo says that this show needs more coverage, and that “This week’s episode will be called ‘rags to bitches’ and chronicle Thugnificent’s decline in popularity.” I don’t know if I’m down with it. I mean, I just don’t like the idea of a TV shows that reduces black people to cartoon characters.
The Pacific (HBO) — Only two episodes left. Once this concludes, I’ll dedicate a post to it. But the short of it is this: I happen to like the facets of the series that other people complain about. In my biased opinion, its storytelling flaws make it better.
Breaking Bad (AMC) — [Warning: Season 3 spoiler ahead] Dude, I did NOT think the twins would get taken out like that. I thought of them as the kind of patient, invincible evil that you usually only see in Cormac McCarthy novels. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
Treme (HBO) — Best characters: LaDonna (Khandi Alexander) and Albert (Clarke Peters/Lester Freamon), followed by Creighton (John Goodman).
Oh, one more thing: for those of you clamoring to talk about last night’s action-movie episode of “Community,” check out the A.V. Club’s take on it.
This was an excellent season of Friday Night Lights. So yeah, you should DVR that shit.
The last episode of “Breaking Bad” blew my balls off and turned my brains into shit. If they somehow worked in a shower scene with that hot ass high school principal, I would’ve died from too much awesomeness.
This season of FNL is very strong, so DVR that shit.
As for Breaking Bad, I need a few more days to calm down before I can talk about that epiHOLY FUCK DID HE BLOW THE BACK OF THAT DUDE’S BRAIN OUT?!
Friday Night Lights – my favorite show taken from a movie that was based on a book.
Although the best medium to illustrate small town Americana remains ancient Greek Satyr plays.
Bloggers have health insurance? What a time to be alive…
Actually, in the medical world, what I have is called “self-pay.”
Hey Matt, you having an MRI for your pec tear or because you are turning deaf like me? I ask because your screen grabs are showing a lot of subtitles recently.
Plus I’m nosy.
Welcome back to my TV, Connie Britton’s rack.
And with Connie Britton’s rack, jailbait Julie herself, the lovely miss Miss Aimee Teegarden.
Smegga, it turned out to be a rotator cuff tear, not a torn pec.
The subtitles are merely there because they add context to the pictures.
I really liked Episode 8 of the Pacific. My non-Marine friends liked the badassery of Basilone. I had to explain to them that the real events were even more badass. Overall I like how they’re condensing the narratives. I’ve heard some complaints about the Sledge story arc, but its accurate to the book and some stories I’ve heard directly from 1MarDiv WWII vets. Can’t wait for the Okinawa episodes.
You had to self-pay for a fucking MRI? Warming Glow must have a shitload of pricey stock options or something. Or you sell coke.
Please sell me coke.
Anyone else think that Hank was on his way out in that last episode? I thought it was unlikely but this show seems to cater for the holy-shit demographic and so I spent the whole episode working out if it was possible for the show to continue without him.
FYI: Jane Lynch allegedly makes a reappearance for the season finale of Party Down. It’s better than nothing.