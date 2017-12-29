Weekend Preview: ‘Black Mirror’ Brings The Existential Dread to NYE

Netflix

Black Mirror (Friday, Netlflix 12:00 a.m. PST) — The Netflix original drops early on Friday morning, giving you enough time to binge the new season before the end of 2017. With its sharp commentary on human interaction, the pros and cons of technology advancement, and an insightful look into what makes people tick (a lot of fear), Black Mirror will keep you up at night and send you into 2018 with more suspicion than you thought previously possible. But, like, in a good way?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — It is a light weekend of television, but that’s to be expected for a holiday weekend. Yes, New Year’s Eve is a holiday that is often sunk by overinflated expectations, but there is something comforting about watching the ball drop to ring in another year. It’s hokey, but it’s as intrinsic to New Year’s Eve as champagne and those plastic glasses in the shape of the date. Embrace the cheese.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Sunday, FOX 8:06 p.m.) — If Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy are not your jam, Steve Harvey is here for you (and he will almost definitely read off the right year when midnight strikes). With a musical line up of Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore, Flo Rida and Neil Diamond, you might even dance a little bit.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Frank continues to pull himself up out of the whirling cesspool of his own self-destruction to start an import-export business, and Fiona considers moving into her own place. Lip is looking for a new sponsor, and Ian deals with a pastor who tries to “pray the gay away.”

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Bridge lives every person’s online dating nightmare by matching with her estranged dad on Tinder. Rafi takes the step to move out of sober housing and in with Nelson.

That’s it. Drink some champagne. Happy New Year!