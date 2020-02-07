If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

92nd Academy Awards (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Once again, a hostless ceremony ominously approaches, and we’ll have full coverage of the evening’s events. Will Joaquin Phoenix continue his unorthodox campaigning while accepting a Best Actor trophy? Let’s hope so, and double nominee Scarlett Johansson will be hoping to take home a prize as well. Meanwhile, Parasite may still get snubbed by Academy voters while we all keep scratching our heads over the lack of females in the directing category. At least the nerds are getting some respect this year. See you on Sunday night!

Horse Girl (Netflix film, Friday) — Alison Brie stars like you’ve never seen her before, as a horse-and-supernatural.crime-show obsessed woman who’s life is upended by invasive and surreal dreams. It’s a psychological thriller with a darkly comedic bent and focuses finding the truth, no matter how strange and abstract it might be.

Locke & Key (Netflix series, Friday) — Based upon the graphic novel series by author Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez, the TV show is lovingly rendered for its cult audience, even if it loses some bite along the way. It’s borne from grief and trauma but veers into full-fledged fantasy and mystery with the spirit of Hill’s story remaining alive and well in the translation.

The Pharmacist (Netflix series, Wednesday) — This American true crime documentary series follows the saga of small town pharmacist (Dan Schneider) after he loses his son to a violent New Orleans tragedy in 1999. However, his dogged pursuit is deterred by ripple effects when his own pharmacy is flooded with victims of the burgeoning opioid epidemic. This leads to a confrontation with Big Pharma.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Harry, Mel, Macy and Maggie find themselves in conflict with Darklighter Helen, and the Power of Three’s real power is in question.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — A Valentine’s Day event hosted by Sam leads Adam to search for his Secret Admirer. Blake’s feeling lonely, and Fallon’s finding a new side of herself while searching for a new home.