Weekend Preview: ‘Party Down’ Finale & Dudes With Big Dongs

Matt’s ducking out early. Your friendly neighborhood Danger Guerrero is here to escort you to the weekend.
Party Down (Starz, Friday) – Jane Lynch returns for the season finale. Below the jump, find a preview clip from the show where Kyle’s band performs their song “My Struggle.” Ah, Holocaust humor.
The Whitest Kids U’Know (IFC, Friday) – I’ve only seen bits and pieces of this show, but they won me over with their “Opposite Day” sketch. Johnny Cochran ain’t got diddly poo on Mr. Lawyerstein.
The Hard Times of RJ Berger (MTV) and Hung (HBO, Sunday) – What’s more shocking, that there are two shows about dudes with big dongs, or that MTV’s version has the more subtle title?
World Cup: U.S. vs. Ghana (ABC, Saturday) – USA! USA! USA! *fights urge to make “Once we win, then they’ll really be Ghanas” joke, fails*
You Lucky Dog (Hallmark, Saturday) – Finally, someone is doing an in depth investigation why Katherine Heigl commands $10 million a picture while my precious Diora Baird lingers on the sidelines.
Dinocroc vs. Supergator (Syfy, Saturday) – Starring David Carradine in one of his last roles. If Carradine has taught us anything, it’s that one night stands are nothing to be ashamed of. Sometimes sex with no strings attached is the safest sex of all.
More after the jump, including “Entourage,” Coco, and tributes to a prolific child molester
Entourage (HBO, Sunday) – HURR,
Team Coco Presents The Conan Writers Live (TBS, Sunday) – Worth it for those of us unlucky bastards that didn’t see the live show. Definitely worth it to see Reggie Watts. His performances are like watching a three way cage match between weird, hilarious, and talented. Exhibit A. (Very NSFW lyrics.)
Holly’s World (Sunday, E!) – With all the advances made by women over the past 50 years, it’s refreshing to see a woman can still make it in America by dying her hair an unnatural shade of blonde, strapping giant fake cans to her chest, and sleeping with her boss. It’s a throwback to a simpler time.
A Crapload of Michael Jackson Programming (every music channel, all weekend) – It really bothers me that we’ve chosen to remember Michael fondly (as opposed to fondle-y), yet we still hate on his sister for showing a nipple (AHHH nipple, let alone both nipples that would make up any entire rack) at the Super Bowl.
Andy Richter with chainsaw hands = the ultimate killing machine
I love every part of Lizzy Caplan. Apart from her fringe of course. Last ever Party Down? Go out in style guys.
Whitest Kids is feast or famine. Slow jerk is an all-time great concept.
“Sometimes sex with no strings attached is the safest sex of all” almost made me piss myself from laughter. Entourage actually blind sided me and made me crap myself from stupidity.
Wayne’s World! Wayne’s World! Party time! Excellent!
@ Mike
*blushes, curtsies*
I love sketch comedy, but “The Whitest Kids You Know” sucks hard. The only thing good that can be said about it is that at least it doesn’t fall into the “SNL” “Mad TV” rut of repeating the same characters over and over. But that said, it’s still painfully unfunny. There hasn’t been a good sketch comedy show on TV since “Human Giant.” The first season of “Mitchell and Webb” (on BBC) was brilliant too, although subsequent seasons haven’t been as good.
PS: “slow jerk” was pretty good, but it’s the only good thing they’ve ever done.
Thanks to Ron Donald, “Party Down” and “Dudes with Big Dongs” are one and the same.
IFC is running a marathon of Wilfred at the moment. Damn this show is WEIRD.
Justin Bieber is up for a BET award tonight.
A little heads up on stuff like this before the fires and looting get underway would be nice.
I don’t see the appeal of Reggie Watts. To me he seems like a retarded Jack Black/zach galifianakis. I saw him open for Conan and I thought he sucked. Maybe I’m old.