Weekend Preview: ‘Party Down’ Finale & Dudes With Big Dongs

Matt’s ducking out early. Your friendly neighborhood Danger Guerrero is here to escort you to the weekend.

Party Down (Starz, Friday) – Jane Lynch returns for the season finale. Below the jump, find a preview clip from the show where Kyle’s band performs their song “My Struggle.” Ah, Holocaust humor.

The Whitest Kids U’Know (IFC, Friday) – I’ve only seen bits and pieces of this show, but they won me over with their “Opposite Day” sketch. Johnny Cochran ain’t got diddly poo on Mr. Lawyerstein.

The Hard Times of RJ Berger (MTV) and Hung (HBO, Sunday) – What’s more shocking, that there are two shows about dudes with big dongs, or that MTV’s version has the more subtle title?

World Cup: U.S. vs. Ghana (ABC, Saturday) – USA! USA! USA! *fights urge to make “Once we win, then they’ll really be Ghanas” joke, fails*

You Lucky Dog (Hallmark, Saturday) – Finally, someone is doing an in depth investigation why Katherine Heigl commands $10 million a picture while my precious Diora Baird lingers on the sidelines.

Dinocroc vs. Supergator (Syfy, Saturday) – Starring David Carradine in one of his last roles. If Carradine has taught us anything, it’s that one night stands are nothing to be ashamed of. Sometimes sex with no strings attached is the safest sex of all.

More after the jump, including “Entourage,” Coco, and tributes to a prolific child molester

Entourage (HBO, Sunday) – HURR,

Team Coco Presents The Conan Writers Live (TBS, Sunday) – Worth it for those of us unlucky bastards that didn’t see the live show. Definitely worth it to see Reggie Watts. His performances are like watching a three way cage match between weird, hilarious, and talented. Exhibit A. (Very NSFW lyrics.)

Holly’s World (Sunday, E!) – With all the advances made by women over the past 50 years, it’s refreshing to see a woman can still make it in America by dying her hair an unnatural shade of blonde, strapping giant fake cans to her chest, and sleeping with her boss. It’s a throwback to a simpler time.

A Crapload of Michael Jackson Programming (every music channel, all weekend) – It really bothers me that we’ve chosen to remember Michael fondly (as opposed to fondle-y), yet we still hate on his sister for showing a nipple (AHHH nipple, let alone both nipples that would make up any entire rack) at the Super Bowl.