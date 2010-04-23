Weekend Preview: ‘Party Down’ Premiere, NFL Draft, & Summer Glau

Party Down (Starz, Friday) — Season 2 premiere. As I wrote on Wednesday,
NFL Draft (ESPN/NFL Network, Friday & Saturday) — If you’re watching rounds 4-7 on Saturday, brother, you’ve got a problem. Even the ESPN talent on the air would rather be someplace else at that point.
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Gabourey Sidibe hosts, with musical guests MGMT. Watch her promos with Andy Samberg here.
You Don’t Know Jack (HBO, Saturday) — Al Pacino stars as Jack Kevorkian. It’s getting some pretty decent reviews, but for as much as I’m always on HBO’s jock, I never watch their original movies.
Dr. Who (BBC America, Saturday) — The new installment made its American debut last week, and performed well (by BBCA standards). It’s not really my thing, I wouldn’t dare say anything bad about it. Sci-fi Anglophiles are a particularly snotty breed of geeks that I don’t want to mess with.
The Pacific/Treme (HBO, Sunday) — The haters came out of the woodwork to express their disappointment with these two shows early on, but I loved last week’s episodes. For those who didn’t dig the early episodes of “The Pacific,” tune back in. The next couple installments should be more like Part 6 than the early eps.
Breaking Bad (AMC, Sunday) — While I don’t agree with Mr. Bois about this being the best show on television, it’s certainly on the short list.
Deadly Honeymoon (Lifetime, Sunday) — Summer Glau tries walking without her Joss Whedon crutch in this Lifetime original movie, co-starring Luke from “The O.C.” as the husband who gets the deadly part of the honeymoon cruise. I’m sure it’ll be awesome.
Most HBO movies tend to be pretty bad but the Temple Grandin one was awesome and I am not even autistic.
I am not going to watch the draft, because I just dont like listening to people talk about sports unless it is “Bores and Bernstein” on the radio in Chicago or Deadspin, but you should forgive Chicago Bears fans if they do watch. They dont have a pick until the 3rd round.
I tried watching the draft one year, but they made it sound like every damn player was a future member of the hall of fame.
If MGMT’s lead singer is half as fucked up during his SNL performance as he was at Coachella, it could make for some trainwreck TV.
Also, Lizzy Caplan makes my boner ache.
Party Down Season 2, episode 1 is already up on Netflix instant, if you can’t wait.
Lizzy Caplan was great in Tru Blood, thus confirming that hot actresses act better topless.
Holy shit!
Has Precious gotten even fucking fatter? Her upper arms look like 2 black Marlon Brandos.
I hear that HBO movie is gonna kill
Any good soft core on Skinemax this weekend?
Bah, who am i kidding, they’re all good.
Gabby needs some weight MGMT.
Tonight’s Party Down is great, but Caplan’s new haircut looks like an homage to Jim Carrey in “Dumb and Dumber”
Just caught the last episode of Community on DVR. Brilliant (especially Goodfellas) references.
2 things:
1st, lizzy caplan has an absolutely amazing rack
2nd, andy samberg sucks.
such an unflattering freeze frame of lizzy caplan.
Gibbidy Sabbadayou hosting SNL isn’t a joke ? I think I’m going to be sick.
“South Park – We’d stand beside you if you weren’t so scared.”
-Bart’s blackboard
Yeah, that’s a little bit of a burn.
Reading Fail on my part.
Great call on Party down, caught the first six episode’s this weekend and loved it. Sort of reminds me of Its Always Sunny. Anyways, great call, I would have never given it a chance if you hadn’t mentioned it.