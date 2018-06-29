Weekend Preview: Everyone Is Looking For Allies On ‘Power’

Starz

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Ghost is once again up to his neck in trouble as the Starz drama returns. As he forges some very questionable alliances with Tommy and most surprisingly Kanan, Angela has her own problems after she’s implicated in a murder and finds an unexpected source of aid herself.

12 Monkeys (Friday, SyFy 8:00 p.m. /9:00 p.m. /10:00 p.m.) — Jones sends Hannah on a missing to 2007 that holds the key to everything. Hopefully, she’ll have time to rock out to some emo music and wear some bootcut jeans while she’s there.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Alex is undercover with a military contractor who may be comitting a treasonous deal with another country.

Just Another Immigrant (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m. /9:30 p.m.) — A focus group goes very wrong for Romesh, and Leesa pushes him to reach out to James Corden.

Taken (Saturday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Season two comes to an end as the team seeks to end Hart’s plan to assassinate a senator and start a war. No big.

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Desna pulls out all of the stops to get tight with Matilde, taking her and a few girls from her charity on a spa day.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — In the season one finale, Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of Joan’s protégé, which uncovers even more secrets than expected.

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — After the death of her mother, Blanca is forced to reconnect with her estranged family.

The Affair (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Noah tries to teach his students about civil responsibility and it goes absolutely terribly. Helen faces resistance from all sides.

I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Goldie faces issues from Roy, Bill, and Amanda.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse continues to face conflict with his family and finds an unlikely ally in the midst of all the chaos.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Kendall continues to lead the attack on his father’s position of power while inciting a vote of no confidence from the board. Greg is forced to deal with his ornery grandfather to make it to the Thanksgiving reunion.