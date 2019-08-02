AMC

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Preacher returns for its final season with a two-episode premiere that follows Jesse — who’s been having some disturbing visions — and Tulip as they prepare to raid Masada where Cassidy is still being tortured by Starr and his Grail army.

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — In the season finale, Rue and her mother have a reckoning as the school throws a winter formal that quickly goes off the rails.

Dear White People (Netflix) — The third season of Dear White People arrives and sees the students of Winchester embracing change and new challenges as The Order of X is explored and new characters come on board. While Reggie continues to rebel against his carefully cultivated identity as a friendly activist, the rest of the group explores new romances and confronts old hurts.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Season six ends with the team literally traveling to hell and back to stop the world from ending.

Shangri-La (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Rick explores the art of disappearing after the Malibu fire.

Killjoys (Friday, Syfy 10:00 p.m.) — The trio escapes The Lady’s clutches and reunites with Lucy but their recent mishaps cause them to suspect a traitor may be in their midst.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Maher welcomes Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson onto the show.

CMA Fest (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The 48th annual celebration sees performances by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and the Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile, and Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett.

The Rook (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Myfanwy returns to her childhood home as Monica manages Marcus’s betrayal.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Jackie earns a big win in front of the cameras while his personal life crumbles and Siobhan struggles to support her husband after a, particularly brutal betrayal.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Dylan and Lizzie investigate when a street artist’s work is found with a victim’s body in the middle of it.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Howard’s idea to restructure the restaurant’s tip policy doesn’t go over well with the staff while Tess grows closer to Jake and learns more about Simone’s past.

The Loudest Voice (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Gretchen Carlson works with a New Jersey lawyer specializing in sexual harassment to weaponize the tapes she has of Roger’s harassment over the years while Roger goes all-in on his plan to get Donald Trump elected president.