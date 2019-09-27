Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The series finale, “The End Of The World,” brings the long journey of Jesse Custer, Tulip, and Cassidy to an end. If this ends like the comic did, things are gonna get even bloodier than we’re used to from the show.

The Politician (Friday, Netflix) — The newest Ryan Murphy series stars Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, and David Corenswet in a comedic and satiric look at what drives people to pursue politics and how they must carefully maneuver to achieve their dreams.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Season 45 premieres with host Billy Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

Skylines (Friday, Netflix) — A gifted hip-hop producer in Frankfurt receives the chance of a lifetime, but competing criminal interests mean that this ride won’t be so easy.

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Friday, Netflix) — The famed ventriloquist and stand-up comic arrives with a special that touches upon parenting, pinkeye, and politics.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Murder In The Bayou (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Investigative reporter Ethan Brown’s 2016 best-selling novel (and his 2014 Medium piece) bring the unsolved murders of the Jeff Davis 8 to the big screen. This episode, Brown becomes convinced that a serial killer is not at hand. (Read our interview with Brown here.)

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This episode called “itchy” leads to all sorts of speculation. Please don’t let this be about bedbugs.