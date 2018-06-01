Weekend Preview: Ryan Murphy Returns With ‘Pose’

FX

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — When a new Ryan Murphy joint rolls around, there are a few things to expect: there will be top notch scenery chewing, the costumes and cinematography will be out of this world, and there is a better than not chance that it will go completely off the rails halfway through the season. That being said, it will be a wild ride until then. With Pose, Murphy takes on the ball culture of the ’80s, shining a light on an oft-ignored slice of LGBTQ history.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The team rushes to stop a physics professor from using weaponized uranium against an important political summit in NYC.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Stella and Wes are in a relatively good place, but pressures from their jobs and their family threaten that peace.

Taken (Saturday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team calls upon a kidnapping victim to help find an analyst’s abducted son.

Patrick Melrose (Saturday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — While at his family’s estate for the summer, Patrick falls off the wagon when Eleanor decides to leave. With his sobriety in question, the fate of his marriage is also at stake.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Dylan and Lizzie dive into the cutthroat world of publishing when an author is almost murdered in her home.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Everything goes wrong at the restaurant, so Tess and Sasha go on a bender to burn off some stress.

Vida (Sunday, Starz 8:30 p.m.) — Lyn finally learns how to be a good sister to Emma, showing up when she needs her the most.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — “The match is lit.”

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Taylor and Axe disagree over Taylor’s worth at the firm, leading to a long-brewing confrontation.

I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Adam runs his material by Ralph while Goldie and Roy clash over parenting styles.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — A media magnate and CEO shocks his ambitious children when he announces at his 80th birthday that he has no intentions to retire, causing tensions to rise within the family.