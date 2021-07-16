100 Foot Wave (Sunday, HBO 10:00pm) — This six-part sports-documentary series follows the decade-long journey of Garrett McNamara, the pioneering and iconic surfer who dreamed of conquering (as the title indicates) a 100-foot wave, which did more than push his sport to literally higher heights while also elevating a small fishing village. Emmy and Globe winner Joe Lewis executive produces alongside award winner Chris Smith, who also directs. Schmigadoon!: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series) — If a musical comedy series starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jane Krakowski sounds a little bit too frenetic to you, consider this: Apple TV+ has been crushing the comedy game these days with the likes of Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso under its still-young belt. So, one can bet that if a series called Schmigadoon! can succeed, the show found the correct streaming home. The premise might sound a bit like a horror movie, but it’s intended to be (bizarrely) romantic with a bang-up cast that demands a streaming shot. American Horror Stories: Season 1 (FX on Hulu series) — This spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s long-lived, anthology-based franchise will present a new iteration of horror. Viewers will receive a fresh set of terrors within every episode, after the flagship series already dove through an unsettling asylum, a freak shows, a haunted hotels, a coven, and the apocalypse. It’s not as scary as the real America, but close. These streaming picks make great appetizers: Shark Week 2021 (Discovery+ event) — The annual shark-involved festivities bring several new offerings, including a Jackass special (which is predictably banal) and Eli Roth’s FIN. In his documentary, Roth and a group of scientists and activists travel the globe to shine a light on how mankind kills (many) millions of sharks every year, often through a vast criminal enterprise that could render these animals extinct within a decade. The movie’s co-produced by Leo DiCaprio, and here’s more select picks for the week: Great White Comeback, Stranger Sharks, Tiger Queen, Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska, Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha, Envoy: Shark Cull, and The Great Hammerhead Stakeout. Back to some more regularly scheduled programming: The White Lotus: (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Mike White’s new series skewers the ultra-wealthy in what turns out to be a brilliant satire on how obscene wealth rots everything that it touches. It’s like The Love Boat or Fantasy Island had a lovechild with Agatha Christie, and this week, Armond’s attempting to deal with horrible Shane while Rachel disastrously asks Nicole for advice. Wellington Paranormal: (Sunday, CW 9:00pm) — What We Do In The Shadows fans rejoice because you’re receiving a spinoff mockumentary series with the same comedy-horror tone from creators and executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. This week, Officers O’Leary and Minogue end up at a mysterious party while answering a noise-complaint call.

Betty: (Friday, HBO 11:00pm) — The main players are all back: Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, Ajani Russell as Indigo, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, and Nina Moran as Kirt. This week, the party is over, while confessions and new beginnings shine through the conflict. Kevin Can F**k Himself (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Kevin’s somehow having two birthday dinners because of course, all while Patty has a date with Tammy. Rick and Morty (Sunday, Adult Swim, 11:00pm) — Rick and Jerry have a completely terrible guys’ night while Summer and Morty, uh, steal Rick’s car. The Chi (Sunday, Showtime, 9:00pm) — Emmett and Tiff go out on the town while Kevin and Papa are focused on getting back in their ladies’ good graces. Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime, 10:00pm) — Dawn’s preparing for her next (literal) move, but Mo’s attempt to help her didn’t go as planned, and Blair realizes that the call’s coming from inside the house. Flatbush Misdemeanors (Sunday, Showtime, 10:30pm) — Zayna’s responsible for Drew’s dad’s predicament, which leads to her attempting to save her own butt. Meanwhile, Kevin and Drew are on another mission. Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime, 11:00pm) — Cynthia Erivo is the illustrious guest. Here are more streaming picks for the weekend: Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — Somehow, this film’s the most controversial entry of the year, and all that fuss isn’t paying off because oh boy, the reviews are not fantastic. Even without Pepe Le Pew, this film sounds like a stinker, but at least it’s weird enough that those who can’t resist won’t be bored. LeBron James rallies Lola Bunny (Zendaya) and the rest of his animated pals against the “Goons,” a new gathering of pro basketball stars in order to get home after being trapped in digital space. There’s a rogue A.I. who’s the villain here? It sounds, uh, wild.