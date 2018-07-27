Weekend Preview: Shark Week Continues, So Dive In

Shutterstock

Return of the Megashark/ Sharks Gone Wild (Saturday, Discovery Channel 9:00 p.m./ 10:00 p.m.) — What is it about Shark Week that is so awesome? Is it the feeling of awe that surrounds these prehistoric killing machines? Is it the adherence to the theme every single year (sharks are so rad and also deadly and also look out where you swim!)? Maybe it’s all these things wrapped into one awesome week. We would probably all benefit from watching the Discovery Channel more often, but at least this week they’ve got us glued to our screens. Hell, we might even learn something.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The team continues to deal with Devlin’s quest for revenge, and Alex gets put through the ringer when a person from her past emerges to cause chaos.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SYFY 9:00 p.m.) — Bullshar is coming and after his reveal, the team will be changed irrevocably.

The Great British Baking Show (Friday, PBS 9:00 p.m.) — The remaining seven bakers try their hands at sweet dough this week with regional buns and jam donuts. You might want to have some Dunkin on hand while you watch to curb the cravings.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — If you enjoyed Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost, you can see Hannah John-Komen turning in a stellar performance on Killjoys. It is unfortunately often overlooked, but it is one of the most fun sci-fi shows around.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — While Tariq celebrates his first birthday without Raina, Tasha gets closer to Terry Silver. Ghost finds himself at odds with Tate.