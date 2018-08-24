Weekend Preview: ‘Sharp Objects’ Comes To A Shattering End

HBO

Sharp Objects (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — After endless twists in HBO’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn‘s first novel, the final layers of the rotten onion will reveal the identity of the Wind Gap killer. Our own Josh Kurp made predictions on how the limited series will end, yet only one thing is certain … this will be a devastating finale to witness.

NFL Preseason (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The Detroit Lions will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, live from Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

What Would You Do? (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The hidden camera series follows a married gay couple dealing with criticism over childrearing, and a bartender eavesdrops into a woman’s cell phone photos when she asks for a quick charge.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Wynonna only wants to make it through December while searching for a missing child on Christmas Day. In order to succeed, she’ll have to join forces with a new ally, all while Waverly discovers more about her own dad.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — Dutch works with Jaq as they prepare to battle an unstoppable foe while the missing Gared is the subject of a search headed up by Pree and Fancy.

Celebrity Big Brother (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Two Houseguests will be up for eviction after the new Head of Household takes charge.

Celebrity Family Feud (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey hosts Team Vanilla Ice and Team Ice-T, and yes, this is really happening.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Ghost gives some serious thought to giving up his life of crime for legitimacy and stability, but he might lose everything that means anything to him in the process.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Some new arrivals threaten Morgan’s journey while Alicia struggles to accept what happened to the Clark family.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse comes home again and wants to stick around, but this development sends Starr into a rage, thereby endangering Cassidy. For her part, Tulip takes on Hell.

Who Is America? (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Sacha Baron Cohen’s first season started off with a bang but has lost steam as he’s failed to dupe his latest far-right targets. Maybe he’ll make a comeback with this episode.

Last Week Tonight (Sunday, HBO 11:10 p.m) — John Oliver took on Rudy Giuliani’s ridiculous “truth isn’t truth” statement last week. Who will he target this time around? Plenty of ready targets are waiting.