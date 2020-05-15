Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Snowpiercer (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — The long-gestating TV reboot of Bong Joon Ho’s art-house-action/Noah’s Ark parable has arrived. Naturally, the series knew it could never match up to the movie masterpiece, and it sets itself apart so relentlessly that one must respect this train’s takeoff. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Jennifer Connelly star in this imperfect but very entertaining series.

The Great (Hulu series, Friday) — Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this period dramedy. He’s the Emperor of Russia, and she’s his bride-to-be, and let’s just say that The Favourite fans are going to love this absurd series.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV episode, Friday) — Chris Evans’ dad/ex-prosecutor character attempts to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to prove the innocence of his son, who’s been charged with murder.

White Lines (Netflix series, Friday) — Following the disappearance and death of a legendary DJ, his sister returns to Ibiza to help investigate what really happened. This leads to dark discoveries about herself as the lies and cover-ups of the dance club circuit begin to surface.

Seberg (Amazon Prime movie, Friday) — Kristen Stewart plays French New Wave and Breathless star Jean Seberg, whose life and career were destroyed by FBI surveillance and harassment following her civil rights activism.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.