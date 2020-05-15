Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Snowpiercer (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — The long-gestating TV reboot of Bong Joon Ho’s art-house-action/Noah’s Ark parable has arrived. Naturally, the series knew it could never match up to the movie masterpiece, and it sets itself apart so relentlessly that one must respect this train’s takeoff. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Jennifer Connelly star in this imperfect but very entertaining series.
The Great (Hulu series, Friday) — Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this period dramedy. He’s the Emperor of Russia, and she’s his bride-to-be, and let’s just say that The Favourite fans are going to love this absurd series.
Defending Jacob (Apple TV episode, Friday) — Chris Evans’ dad/ex-prosecutor character attempts to pull off a few last-ditch efforts to prove the innocence of his son, who’s been charged with murder.
White Lines (Netflix series, Friday) — Following the disappearance and death of a legendary DJ, his sister returns to Ibiza to help investigate what really happened. This leads to dark discoveries about herself as the lies and cover-ups of the dance club circuit begin to surface.
Seberg (Amazon Prime movie, Friday) — Kristen Stewart plays French New Wave and Breathless star Jean Seberg, whose life and career were destroyed by FBI surveillance and harassment following her civil rights activism.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.
Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Honeybear’s coping with a crush while birthday plans are afoot for Janay, as Skate Kitchen director Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) brings back her O.G. crew for this funny and freewheeling series about a group of young women who are much cooler than all of us.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alice digs into Batwoman’s witness, and Commander Kane refuses to back down while facing down with a former Gotham foes.
Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Chuck’s looking at his next huge opportunity while Axl gets sidelined by out-of-work matters, and Taylor’s making a risky play.
Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Following the pitchfork attack, Eve’s digging into who’s really responsible while Villanelle returns to London and enjoys a hockey game with Konstantin. Yes, of course she behaves inappropriately.
I Know This Much Is True (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mark Ruffalo’s devastating portrayal of twins sees Dominick clash with his girlfriend while he confronts increasing scrutiny about Thomas’ act of violence.
Supergirl (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Watch out, Girl of Steel. The penultimate fifth-season episode sees Lex Luthor and Leviathan come together in an attempt to destroy her.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Josefina Vega deals with a harrowing encounter, and Lewis is seeking assistance from a gangster.
Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Issa decides to randomly do good in Los Angeles after the block party goes incredibly wrong, and she finds an unexpected source of comfort.
Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Ruby and Billy are full of arguments over whether to turn themselves in as the new show from Fleabag and Killing Eve dynamic duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge barrels toward a conclusion.
Harley Quinn (Sunday, Syfy 11:30 p.m.) — The Legion of Doom sends Harley a party invite, and it looks like she must spend time with… Joker? Uh-oh.