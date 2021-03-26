Solar Opposites: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Rick & Morty guys Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are back with their four aliens who’ve crash landed and set up camp in American suburbia. Is life full of pollution and consumerism or wonderful diversions like TV and junk food? Maybe both, and expect this season to be more “opposite” than the last round and hopefully, bigger and funnier, too.

Invincible (Amazon Prime series) — This animated romp will please both fans of The Boys and The Walking Dead, and the latter reference has everything to do with the source material penned by Robert Kirkman. Invincible is an ultraviolent deconstruction of the superhero, and yes, we’ve seen plenty of dismantling already, but this story has heart. Stephen Yeun makes a fantastic leading man here, and the cast (J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and several TWD names) is ridiculously good.

Bad Trip (Netflix film) — This film stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery being totally outrageous alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Andre produced and helped write, so you know you’re in for a treat, and this hidden-camera comedy hails from one of the dudes who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Get ready for cross-country pranks on a road trip on unsuspecting audiences who are not prepared for the mayhem. Oh, and Haddish dangles Andre off a rooftop, which sounds like a real good time.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are here for the buddy action-comedy that fans have dreamed of. Well, they hadn’t buddied up yet as of last week, so we’re still waiting for that to happen. And we’re waiting for Sharon Carter to make an entrance, all while the so-called “New Cap” question lingers in the forefront.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+ series) — Emilio Estevez is back in this new-generation revival of the classic films. Co-starring Lauren Graham and Brady Noon, the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team is now a powerhouse in its division, and it’s brutal in selecting who can make the cut. Estevez is still the Ducks’ original coach, and he’s helping a new team of underdogs after the New Ducks boot a 12-year-old boy.

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+ series) — Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet laureate in U.S. history and who spoke at the Biden inauguration, will help the host celebrate legendary literary heroes and illuminate her mother and other women who have touched her life. Gorman’s one of the most influential voices of young America today, and she’ll share her hopes for the future, not only for herself but for humanity.

Tina (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — The iconic Tina Turner gets the documentary treatment, all the way from her early life in Tennessee to her rise to meteoric fame.

SNL (Saturday, SNL 11:30 p.m.) — Emmy winner Maya Rudolph returns as host with musical guest Jack Harlow in tow.