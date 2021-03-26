Solar Opposites: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Rick & Morty guys Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are back with their four aliens who’ve crash landed and set up camp in American suburbia. Is life full of pollution and consumerism or wonderful diversions like TV and junk food? Maybe both, and expect this season to be more “opposite” than the last round and hopefully, bigger and funnier, too.
Invincible (Amazon Prime series) — This animated romp will please both fans of The Boys and The Walking Dead, and the latter reference has everything to do with the source material penned by Robert Kirkman. Invincible is an ultraviolent deconstruction of the superhero, and yes, we’ve seen plenty of dismantling already, but this story has heart. Stephen Yeun makes a fantastic leading man here, and the cast (J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and several TWD names) is ridiculously good.
Bad Trip (Netflix film) — This film stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery being totally outrageous alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. Andre produced and helped write, so you know you’re in for a treat, and this hidden-camera comedy hails from one of the dudes who brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa. Get ready for cross-country pranks on a road trip on unsuspecting audiences who are not prepared for the mayhem. Oh, and Haddish dangles Andre off a rooftop, which sounds like a real good time.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are here for the buddy action-comedy that fans have dreamed of. Well, they hadn’t buddied up yet as of last week, so we’re still waiting for that to happen. And we’re waiting for Sharon Carter to make an entrance, all while the so-called “New Cap” question lingers in the forefront.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+ series) — Emilio Estevez is back in this new-generation revival of the classic films. Co-starring Lauren Graham and Brady Noon, the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team is now a powerhouse in its division, and it’s brutal in selecting who can make the cut. Estevez is still the Ducks’ original coach, and he’s helping a new team of underdogs after the New Ducks boot a 12-year-old boy.
The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+ series) — Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet laureate in U.S. history and who spoke at the Biden inauguration, will help the host celebrate legendary literary heroes and illuminate her mother and other women who have touched her life. Gorman’s one of the most influential voices of young America today, and she’ll share her hopes for the future, not only for herself but for humanity.
Tina (Saturday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — The iconic Tina Turner gets the documentary treatment, all the way from her early life in Tennessee to her rise to meteoric fame.
SNL (Saturday, SNL 11:30 p.m.) — Emmy winner Maya Rudolph returns as host with musical guest Jack Harlow in tow.
Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Gotham’s biggest foe takes on Batwoman, and Kate’s closest associates must confront difficult decisions while Ryan’s wrestling with his feelings for Angelique.
Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Macy’s reeling, and Maggie’s attempting to help her out by psyching out, and an ancient feud preoccupies Harry and Mel.
The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The bonus episodes of Season 10 continue with Daryl, Carol, and Dog at a crossroads with everyone going into their own survival mode.
Q: Into the Storm: Episodes 3 & 4 (Sunday, HBO 9:00 & 10:00 p.m.) — You’ve heard all of those wild QAnon conspiracy theories, and this weekend, thia six-part documentary series begins to chronicle the movement’s evolution. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback drives into the rabbit hole to reveal how the mysterious “Q” wields conspiracies as information warfare to manipulate thinking and influence American culture.
The Gloaming (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Molly finds a symbol that leads her toward an important discovery: Freddie.
Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip’s everywhere at once (mostly on Frank), which leads to Liam feeling too much responsibility and then the chaos of Frank.
City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Season 2 of this Kevin Bacon show begins with an assistant U.S. attorney overdosing and Decourcy suspecting Jackie’s involvement. This suspicion does not go over well.
Last Week Tonight (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s favorite sarcastic and satiric late-night host returned last month, and not a moment too soon. Can’t wait to see who he skewers this week.
Here are some more fresh streaming picks:
The Irregulars (Netflix series) — This series is set in 19th century London, where Dr. Watson and the elusive Sherlock Holmes enlist a group of misfits to solve supernatural crimes. Watson is said to be sinister in this series, and Holmes is simply mysterious, so this group is probably on their own to fight a dark power to save humanity, both in London and around the globe.
Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (Discovery+ special) — The Barefoot Contessa herself joins forces with the award-winning actress to get boozy together (with whiskey sours) during a double-date of sorts when their husbands enter the picture. The women seem like BFFs in the making and were already big fans of each other before meeting for this special while continents apart.
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix series) — A renowned Dragon Knight (Davion) ends up over his head in this sweeping fantasy series about how he strives to wipe the world of scourge. He ends up running into both a dragon and a princess (who’s doing duty on her own mission) while also finding himself unable to extricate himself from situations that he never would have thought possible.
Into the Dark: Blood Moon (Hulu anthology series) — A mother and her young son look for a fresh start in a small desert town, but of course, they find no relief. In fact, they find the opposite, and probing locals lead Esme to valiantly protect her son and dodge a terrifying secret before the next full moon brings… something.