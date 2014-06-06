Weekend Preview: Someone Will Die On ‘Game Of Thrones’

#Game of Thrones
Entertainment Features
06.06.14 22 Comments

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — I’m not saying that someone will die on Game of Thrones because I’ve read the books or seen the the episode, I’m saying it because IT’S COMMON SENSE. Also, because this week is the Battle of Blackwater on the Wall. A death or 100 seems like a pretty safe assumption.

Veep (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Poor Veep, being overshadowed by Game of Thrones before it, Mad Men during it for most of the season, and freshman comedy Silicon Valley. It’s still very good. Sunday night is a two-part finale. Also, this is hilarious.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — It’s losing me a little, and I know that shouldn’t be true of an episode featuring orgies, but last week’s episode was a bit of a snoozer.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — HOLY SH*T DONNIE! YOU JUST SHOT MARVIN.

Orange is the New Black (Netflix, Anytime) — I promised myself I would pace myself, I promised myself I would pace myself, I promise myself I would pace … oh sh*t. Episode 6 already? Actually, even if you’re not into OITNB, it’s a really good weekend to own a Netflix account.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Well, I hope it catches fire this weekend because the premiere episode had miserable ratings. I’m telling you: AMC needs to give up Sundays.

#Game of Thrones
game of thrones

