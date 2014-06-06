Weekend Preview: Someone Will Die On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — I’m not saying that someone will die on Game of Thrones because I’ve read the books or seen the the episode, I’m saying it because IT’S COMMON SENSE. Also, because this week is the Battle of Blackwater on the Wall. A death or 100 seems like a pretty safe assumption.
Veep (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Poor Veep, being overshadowed by Game of Thrones before it, Mad Men during it for most of the season, and freshman comedy Silicon Valley. It’s still very good. Sunday night is a two-part finale. Also, this is hilarious.
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — It’s losing me a little, and I know that shouldn’t be true of an episode featuring orgies, but last week’s episode was a bit of a snoozer.
Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — HOLY SH*T DONNIE! YOU JUST SHOT MARVIN.
Orange is the New Black (Netflix, Anytime) — I promised myself I would pace myself, I promised myself I would pace myself, I promise myself I would pace … oh sh*t. Episode 6 already? Actually, even if you’re not into OITNB, it’s a really good weekend to own a Netflix account.
Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Well, I hope it catches fire this weekend because the premiere episode had miserable ratings. I’m telling you: AMC needs to give up Sundays.
Fucking Donnie.
Indeed.
/thread
Jon Snow would be a awesome name for a coke dealer.
If I ever become a coke dealer, thank you.
It’s been driving me crazy, but the chick on Halt and Catch Fire, reminds me of Mary Stuart Masterson in Some Kind of Wonderful.
HOLY SHIT. You are not the only one.That woman is in the hallowed hall of my spank bank.
bet my hands on it
Arrrgh I hope a dragon doesn’t die
Has there been an episode of GoT where someone didn’t die, get horribly maimed or both?
I don’t know why they keep kiling off characters. These actors make the show and you need to dance with the ones who brung you.
Yea its been such an unsuccessful strategy so far. Crazy!!
When George Martin says they die, they die.
Sorry Charlie, I still say you dance with the ones who brung you. Sorry Charlie, you just gotta dance with them.
About Penny Dreadful, I thought the most recent episode was the second-best of the series. Spending so much time with the Creature a couple episodes ago really tried my patience, but last week was pretty enjoyable, as slow episodes go. It was nice to get more development on Chandler. I was wondering if he might turn out to have a Jekyll/Hyde thing going, but between the dog fight and the werewolf-themed play, I guess it’s pretty much confirmed now that he is a werewolf. Or maybe it’s all a misdirect, I dunno. I’m still digging it, at any rate.
it might just be a misdirected jekyll/hyde though I feel it’s leaning wereworlf (having been cursed by the native americans during the indian wars). so let’s do a headcount, we’ve got vampires, dr. frankenstein, dr. frankensteins monster (or phantom of the opera), bride of frankenstein to be named later (rose the lunger?), dorian grey (and his portrait), a pretty badass scarrified african dude, and whatever the hell eva green is supposed to be. still diggin it here as well.
Halt And Catch Fire : Good
Crossbones : Also good (enough for an empty Friday)
Orphan Black : Good but not nearly as good or interesting as last season (with the exception of fucking donnie von vincent)
All hail the return of Enlisted !
Oo, I forgot about the curse thing. That does probably point more towards werewolf than Hyde. I should re-watch that premiere; I feel like I didn’t commit a lot of it to memory because I was underwhelmed by it at first.
Veep was very strong last week. 3 or 4 good laughs in the first 10 minutes.
All the credit to teasing Yael Stone repeatedly in both seasons without showing her actual bits. Interesting.
I feel like you could just use that as a placeholder title every week.
3 1/2 episodes in on OITNB & I need a break. Its hard 2 pace yourself when shits this good but luckily we got UFC on Saturday w/ OB & sundays are packed wit Got, VEEP & those other shows
Spot on with the Penny Dreadful. These last 2 episodes have got me rethinking watching this.