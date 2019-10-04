In the Tall Grass (Friday, Netflix) — It’s October, so the streaming giant is finally doing Stephen King. This new movie, based upon a novella by King and Joe Hill, explores the terrors that city folk encounter while venturing too far off the road. A field of ridiculously high grass contains sinister forces that doom all who enter, and since this is a horror flick, of course Patrick Wilson shows up.

Big Mouth: Season 3 (Friday, Netflix) — The hormone monsters are back, including Maya Rudolph as the Hormone MIstress, and the expansive cast of Nick Kroll’s delightfully gross brainchild includes Jordan Peele and Jon Hamm. As Brian Grubb writes in his review, we’re all blessed that this series exists.

Batwoman (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Ruby Rose has already officially debuted as Kate Kane, otherwise known as Batwoman, on multiple crossover series, but she’s got her own how now. Andrew Husband has evaluated the first two episodes and believes this show carries the potential to shine with the brightest “Arrowverse” shows, if it can manage to escape Batman’s shadow.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Friday, Netflix) — This season isn’t technically new, but it’s new on Netflix. This season sees more of Cillian Murphy leading the gangster drama with key characters burying themselves in British politics while threats (including one from within Parliament) loom in the background. Yes, you should probably watch it.

Raising Dion (Friday, Netflix) — Michael B. Jordan plays a husband who passes away and leaves his wife, played by Alisha Wainwright, to raise their son (played by Ja’Siah Young) on her own. Young Dion’s got gifts and superhero-like abilities, though, so his childhood will present some special challenges to mom.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Season 45 premieres continues with Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and musical guest Taylor Swift

The Man in the High Castle: Season 3 (Saturday, Amazon Prime) — Juliana wrestles with destiny in the Neutral Zone while tensions among the Reich and Empire continue to boil. Meanwhile, J. Edgar Hoover begins to plot with Lincoln Rockwell to close in on John Smith, who’s newly celebrated by the highest Nazi circles.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Murder In The Bayou (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Investigative reporter Ethan Brown’s 2016 best-selling novel (and his 2014 Medium piece) about the Jeff Davis 8 murders uncovers evidence that several victims were police informants. (Read our interview with Brown here.)