Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Glow (Friday, Netflix) — The gorgeous ladies are Vegas-bound in the third season of the Netflix ’80s wrestling series, which loses its edge but brings plenty of relationship drama.

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — In the season two premiere, Kendall tries to make amends with his dad for his takeover attempt betrayal, and Logan receives some unvarnished advice from his financial banker about the next best move for Waystar Royco.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — In her attempt to rescue Cassidy, Tulip meets an unexpected obstacle. As his hopes of escape fade, Cassidy reflects on decisions he made one hundred years ago.

The Walking Dead (Preview Special) (Sunday, AMC 8:00 p.m.) — Guests discuss the upcoming tenth season with host Chris Hardwick.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Killjoys (Friday, Syfy 10:00 p.m.) — The Killjoy trio must figure out a way to breakout from an inescapable maximum security prison.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and journalist Richard Engel are guests, with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on the panel.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors. In an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana, and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.

The Rook (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — After a terrifying prophecy, Myfanwy’s desperation leads her to trust a powerful enemy. But when her plans go awry, she is forced to run for her life.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — When an unlikely source confides in Decourcy, the Massachusetts State Police hatch a plan that promises arrests without the help of the FBI.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Dylan and Lizzie go undercover in New York’s erotic underworld when they investigate the murder of a high-powered public relations rep.

Sweetbitter (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Simone’s ex-husband shows up in the restaurant and dredges up old feelings. Tess tries to figure out what, and whom, she really wants.

The Loudest Voice (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Once Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit becomes public, Roger moves into crisis mode, doing everything he can to save his career and legacy.