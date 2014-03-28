Weekend Preview: Sunday Night Claimed By ‘The Walking Dead’

Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Who will claim Beth first? Daryl, Carl, or death? Here’s some questions we wanted answered out of the finale, and here’s who the Internet thinks will die. And remember, Andrew Lincoln and Scott Gimple will be on The Talking Dead afterwards, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — If Kate McKinnon doesn’t lick host Louis CK’s face again, I will consider the entire show a failure. Meanwhile, we also finally learn who the hell musical guest Sam Smith is.
The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — I love that people finally care about this show besides Danger and I. This week’s episode will be the grieving episode. Please bring tissue. No, not for that, roommate from Broad City. FOR CRYING.
Enlisted (Fox, Friday 9 p.m.) — It’s going to be the last episode for a while, and maybe forever. Fox bumped it from the schedule to make room for Kitchen Nightmares because Fox hates America.
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Please watch, lest Hannibal meet the same fate as Enlisted.
Shameless (Showtimes, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Ugh, I did not like the way last week’s episode ended.
THIS WAS DUSTIN’S DESIGN
Should I watch Hannibal?
I agree with Dustin for once, WATCH HANNIBAL!
What’s Hannibal?
Some kind of show or something? Is it about elephants?
It’s so good. I long ago ran out of expressive words and phrases to describe it. So good.
I’m gonna kick myself if I don’t remember to set my DVR for Hannibal. Last week’s episode was real good. Some comical moments with Beverly, though. SPOILERS? Like when Will told her not to talk to Hannibal about something, and then she immediately goes and asks Hannibal about it. Annnnd of course, WHY ARE YOU IN HIS HOUSE FOR GODSSAKES AGHAGHHHRHGH
And Kitchen Nightmares, really? Man, Hell’s Kitchen is now completely un-watchable and I can’t imagine Kitchen Nightmares being entertaining anymore.
Sorry Dustin. I’m worried Frank Gallagher is going to live. Forever.
That was such bullshit. I laughed when they revealed Frank got ripped off. But the whole “he got bumped up the list because he’s about to die” thing was BS for several reasons. He’s been about to die for months, where was the urgency from the hospital the week before? They rank organ recipients on several categories, including health obviously. They aren’t going to give a liver to a guy who just had a back alley organ removal, is (realistically) too weak for surgery, and has a poor lifestyle.
Die Frank, just die already so 25% more time can be spent on a large cast of interesting characters.
William H. Macy rocks, but I stopped watching Shameless because of Frank. Sorry Emmy Rossums boobs.
That’s ok, Emmy Rossum’s boobs don’t come around like they used to.
Didn’t Sammy tell the ambulance workers that Frank had the same blood type as her, even though they don’t? That was the reason she couldn’t give Frank some of her liver, right? So, if this isn’t an oversight by the writing staff, Frank could still be dead.
I think earlier in the season they just said she wasn’t a match. Now, as for her having the same blood type, I think they’ve dropped small hints all season that Sammy might not actually be his daughter. Frank can’t remember who her mom is, and the blood type thing would probably only match up if the mom and Frank had the same blood type.
@reddownthere that’s true, about the dropping of hints Sammy and Frank aren’t daughter and father. But don’t you need the same blood type to donate/receive an organ? I meant Frank could be dead because of Sammy telling the EMTs they had the same blood type when they don’t, and Frank consequentially receiving a liver he isn’t a match for.
@Hardcore Love These writers do some pretty cruel things to their characters, but I don’t think they would go quite far enough to have Sammi make a mistake that kills Frank.
They keep doing this bait-and-switch thing, with the sweat lodge and the illicit surgery, so I’m hoping that this “moving up the list” thing is just one last trick, and it won’t actually work out. He still doesn’t have the money to pay for the operation, after all. But I guess it’s all just setting up Frank marrying Sheila and getting on her insurance (which I guess she probably has, somehow?) and getting that sweet liver.
I missed the scene about moving up the list, though. Very disappointed to hear about it. Is there any possibility that they were, like, moving up the list for a kidney transplant, rather than a liver one? Not that either would make any sense at all, for the behavioral criteria alone; but it would be a twist.
@JJ Jr. So you think that Sammy’s error was an oversight? I think it is too, but at the same time, the luck for characters on this show seems to be good things get rolling and then something happens to derail them. I can’t imagine them killing Frank off, and I enjoy Macy, but I’m not liking the will he-won’t he thing they’re doing (though I liked the aspects that focused on his relationships with Carl and Sammy).
The list could be for a kidney, but I doubt it. You can live with one kidney but not without a liver (it’s in the name), so it’d be a wasted transplant.
@Hardcore Love Well, I’ve missed significant portions of the show all season because my satellite receiver (or something) is busted, so I’m not really sure about any of this stuff. I’m also not sure if there’s more to matching for an organ transplant than just blood type.
Anyway, I don’t expect them to kill-off Frank either, but I genuinely was expecting it, a few episodes ago, and I still think it’s possible. I think the will-he-won’t-he stuff is mostly fun, but it is frustrating in that it really makes it seem like they’re going to let him live ultimately. I’ll really respect them if they have the guts to actually kill him off after all that. And I agree about the Carl and Sammi stuff; I’ve enjoyed Frank being mostly a decent human being this year.
They had the balls to kill of Steve… I also think they’ve been setting Fiona’s character up this season to be Frank next season… I mean, there is no way she’s not doing time. Her prospects are over for life, as they made apparent a couple eps back. And her siblings called it going Frank to find her on a bender…
Plus Fiona has the exact same self-righteousness that Frank does. So it makes sense to make her the main proponent of that.
On another note, I think they did some great work with Mickey, Liam and Lip this season and not copping out to their past season’s idiocy and actually making them change (a little) and move forward as characters.
Basically I see it (if Frank dies) that Fiona becomes the new Frank and Lip becomes the new Fiona.
@Trab Puk Cip: Whoa! I feel like I should’ve thought of the “Fiona becoming the new Frank” thing before now. That’s a great insight, and I’m gonna be very impressed if the show pulls that off. Totally agree about the character developments, especially with Mickey. I think Carl’s also been fleshed-out significantly.
A friend of mine is a background actor on The Good Wife. She sits at a desk and types, sometimes she hands the Good Wife memos. It’s a big deal.
Hannibal is supposed to amazing. At least that’s what Bryan Fuller has said.
In an AV Club interview a couple weeks ago, he said that there was a run of like 5 amazing episodes in a row, starting last week.
He’s right! Even if he made it, the man isn’t lying.
Dustin, did you refer to the network Showtime as Showtimes? Was this a joke somehow?
No. No it wasn’t.
He probably says “K-Marts” too.
I believe that is pronounced “K-Marks”
*Danger and me, dammit. You are a “professional” writer. Act like it.
Here’s a tip: take the additional noun out and see what sounds right. “I’m glad someone is watching other than me.” Not “I’m glad someone is watching other than I.” Therefore, when you add Danger’s name, you use ‘me.’
@SSI_Bulldawg: Too bad Dustin doesn’t read comments.
And Helix airs it’s season finale.
It’s been picked up for Season 2. SyFy is nothing if not desperate.
From what I’ve read about it, consensus seems to be it really went off the rails. I watched I think the first 3 or 4 episodes and enjoyed it, so I imagine I’ll get back to it at some point.
You’ll enjoy the head garden.
Stop trying to make enlisted happen.
I imagine he will stop, now; but not because you say so. Won’t be much reason to advocate for the show around here after it’s off the air.
Came here to type this exact sentence.
I like Enlisted, y’all wouldn’t know “pretty funny” if it bit ya
Heard tell from an AV Club commenter that tonight’s episode of Enlisted is the best yet. Good to go out on a high note, at least. Hope March Madness and the loss of the Grimm lead-in doesn’t negatively affect Hannibal’s numbers too much.
All right, well I don’t know if that Enlisted assessment turned out to be true, but still, solid ep. And Hannibal certainly lived up to Fuller’s hype.
I believe Hannibal Burress’ standup special is also tonight on Comedy Central! Check your local listings, miscreants!