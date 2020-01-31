If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Super Bowl LIV (Sunday, FOX 6:30 p.m.) — Here we go with the annual festival of expensive commercials, high-calorie snacks, and oh yes, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are doing the halftime thing. Join us for an evening of coverage, won’t you?

The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — In conjunction with the arrival of the Furious 9 trailer, this special event will include apparances from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and John Cena, along with director Justin Lin. All of this will take place during a Miami concert featuring Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris at Hard Rock Stadium (the Super Bowl venue).

BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part 2 (Netflix series, Friday) — The once-famous horse of Hollywoo has had quite a narcissistic run, through reckoning and redemption, but now, a past mistake may be too much for him to overcome. We’ll miss this scathing look at fame, mental health issues, addiction, and toxic masculinity, all played to perfection by razor-sharp writing embodied by a pitch-perfect Will Arnett and his co-stars.

Uncut Gems (Netflix, Friday) — A24’s Safdie Brothers movie with a career-defining performance from Adam Sandler is now available for the streaming. The Sandman has never been more hypnotic or tumultuous, so do yourself a favor and watch (or rewatch) this one while wondering what the Academy was thinking with that Oscar snub.

Miss Americana (Netflix film, Friday) — Taylor Swift’s story of how she maneuvered between who she really is and what the world would like her to be has arrived. Within this raw look at the superstar icon, Swift shall embrace her real voice while honing her songwriting and performing skills.

Ragnarok: Season 1 (Netflix series, Friday) — The streaming giant drops their latest coming-of-age show, and this one’s drama with a new take on Norse mythology. Follow the residents of Edda, who attempt to navigate a changing world full of climate change and hidden agendas.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Macy, Mel, and Abigael work together to save Harry from a mysterious ailment while Macy seeks help from Julian. Meanwhile, danger is afoot for Jordan and Maggie in New Orleans.