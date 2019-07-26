Amazon

The Boys (Friday, Amazon Prime) — What if the superheroes you loved so much were actually a bunch of bad people whose acts never resulted in any consequences? Enter “The Boys,” a group who promise some payback.

Orange Is the New Black (Friday, Netflix) — The Ladies of Litchfield return for the seventh and final season of Netflix’s hit series.

Pennyworth (Sunday, Epix 9 p.m.) — As a prequel of sorts to FOX’s Gotham, this series follows the spy-bound adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, the man who would eventually become the Wayne family butler and Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting confidante and assistant.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.