Weekend Preview: ‘The Boys’ Take Down Some Superheroes, And ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Ends

News & Culture Writer
07.26.19

Amazon

The Boys (Friday, Amazon Prime) — What if the superheroes you loved so much were actually a bunch of bad people whose acts never resulted in any consequences? Enter “The Boys,” a group who promise some payback.

Orange Is the New Black (Friday, Netflix) — The Ladies of Litchfield return for the seventh and final season of Netflix’s hit series.

Pennyworth (Sunday, Epix 9 p.m.) — As a prequel of sorts to FOX’s Gotham, this series follows the spy-bound adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, the man who would eventually become the Wayne family butler and Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting confidante and assistant.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

