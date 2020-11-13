The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series, Sunday) — The jewel of Netflix finally sh*ts all over the fairy tale while the cracks begin to appear for the Windsor family and on Downing Street. In other words, welcome to the era of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), neither of whom fit in with the long-standing, carefully-crafted veneer that they experience in their dealings with the royal family. Things get dark while remaining glitzy, and the show does not shy away from what made the Iron Lady such a deeply unpopular figure.

Murder On Middle Beach (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — First-time director Madison Hamburg (who we spoke with) reveals his nearly decade-long journey to investigate who murdered his mother, Barbara, in a still-unsolved case out of Connecticut. The four-part series takes many twists and turns, including an exploration of the “Gifting Tables” Ponzi scheme, as well as interviews with friends, family members, and the law enforcement figures who let the case go cold. It’s a heck of a watch that will keep you guessing.

I Am Greta (Hulu documentary film) — The story of teenage climate activist and expert Trump roaster Greta Thunberg gets an intimate documentary to chart her rise to global prominence, including her wind-powered voyage to NYC’s UN Climate Action Summit.

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, the Baby Yoda star vehicle reveals why Pedro Pascal barely appears helmet-less, although the whole egg-genocide thing is still rattling fans to the core. For kicks, we ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.

Alex Rider (Amazon IMDb TV series) — The whole first season about this young espionage operative lands on Amazon and stars Alex Pettyfer, who ends up in the family spy business because why not? I wonder how he would stack up against Hanna, so let’s cross fingers for a crossover.

The Right Stuff: Episode 7 (NatGeo series on Disney+) – Weather delays, at-home problems, and hovering reporters bring Shepard and Glenn together while Trudy’s not thrilled with Gordo cracking a joke about female astronauts.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, the comedy docuseries explores the very important issue of how to cover and protect your furniture as a cat owner. Wilson also spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.