The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series, Sunday) — The jewel of Netflix finally sh*ts all over the fairy tale while the cracks begin to appear for the Windsor family and on Downing Street. In other words, welcome to the era of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), neither of whom fit in with the long-standing, carefully-crafted veneer that they experience in their dealings with the royal family. Things get dark while remaining glitzy, and the show does not shy away from what made the Iron Lady such a deeply unpopular figure.
Murder On Middle Beach (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — First-time director Madison Hamburg (who we spoke with) reveals his nearly decade-long journey to investigate who murdered his mother, Barbara, in a still-unsolved case out of Connecticut. The four-part series takes many twists and turns, including an exploration of the “Gifting Tables” Ponzi scheme, as well as interviews with friends, family members, and the law enforcement figures who let the case go cold. It’s a heck of a watch that will keep you guessing.
I Am Greta (Hulu documentary film) — The story of teenage climate activist and expert Trump roaster Greta Thunberg gets an intimate documentary to chart her rise to global prominence, including her wind-powered voyage to NYC’s UN Climate Action Summit.
The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, the Baby Yoda star vehicle reveals why Pedro Pascal barely appears helmet-less, although the whole egg-genocide thing is still rattling fans to the core. For kicks, we ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.
Alex Rider (Amazon IMDb TV series) — The whole first season about this young espionage operative lands on Amazon and stars Alex Pettyfer, who ends up in the family spy business because why not? I wonder how he would stack up against Hanna, so let’s cross fingers for a crossover.
The Right Stuff: Episode 7 (NatGeo series on Disney+) – Weather delays, at-home problems, and hovering reporters bring Shepard and Glenn together while Trudy’s not thrilled with Gordo cracking a joke about female astronauts.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, the comedy docuseries explores the very important issue of how to cover and protect your furniture as a cat owner. Wilson also spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.
Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.
The Reagans (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — This four-part series launches by examining the rise of Ronald Reagan, liberal movie star, as he turned to conservative politics, first becoming the California governor before, eventually, taking the White House.
Good Lord Bird (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ethan Hawke stars as violent abolitionist John Brown in this series that takes place in the Kansas territory in 1856. Tune in this week for the searing finale to Brown’s failed crusade that helped spark the Civil War. This week, Brown’s captured and awaiting execution, and Onion risks it all to say goodbye.
The Undoing (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Hugh Grant’s fascinating turn as a possibly shady dude (and it’s about time) returns with Jonathan Fraser’s case shaping as a narrative while Franklin opens his wallet.
Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Fans agree that this season is crushing all expectations, and they’ll no doubt enjoy June and Virginia on a collision course following an explosion.
Fargo (Sunday, FX 10:00 p.m.) — The Chris Rock-led season continues with Rabbi and Satchel hitting the road, Jack. Doctor Senator, “Deafy” Wickware, and Swanee Capps are all gone now, and Brian Grubb is crossing fingers for Gaetano to stay whole.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The newest spinoff in this universe has the teens digging for something that will aid them on their quest, hopefully while avoiding that dang tire fire.
Moonbase 8 (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m. EST and streaming) — Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly are here to make space funny as astronauts working toward a lunar mission. This week, homesickness on Rock’s behalf collides with Cap’s obsession with a prowler and Skip’s brainstorming on the subject of suiting up.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix film) — The holiday spirit will surely try to get you with help from this cast, including Keegan-Michael Key to Forest Whitaker, Ricky Martin, and Phylicia Rashad, in a sort-of Willy Wonka-type adventure with villains who aim to prevent a toymaker from saving Christmas.