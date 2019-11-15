The Crown: Season 3 (Sunday, Netflix series) — The streaming giant’s crown jewel splashes out a worthy third installment with an updated cast to catch up with the mid-1960s Windsor troubles and beyond. Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter take formidable turns as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively, and the series as a whole continues to dive into the mystique of the British Royals.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Season 7 (!) arrives with Ray escorting Mickey to turn himself into FBI custody. However, everything begins to unravel months later when Ray (along with his family) finds himself implicated in the capital crime.

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 (Friday, Amazon Original series) — The final season of this alternate history series continues to portray a world where the Axis powers found World War II victory. The series still sits firmly in the multiverse with new clashes this season, including a fresh insurgency, the Black Communist Rebellion, battling against the Japanese army.

Earthquake Bird (Friday, Netflix film) — This psychological thriller stars Alicia Vikander as an enigmatic ex-pat troubled by her past when she begins an intense relationship with an also-troubled photographer, played by Naoki Kobayashi. Then a newcomer, portrayed by Riley Keough, arrives on the scene to wreak havoc.

Klaus (Friday, Netflix film) — Jason Schwartzman stars in this animated holiday comedy along with Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald. The story follows the postal academy’s worst student, who ends up working in the Arctic Circle, where locals voiced by Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons help forge a new legacy filled with magic.

Dollface (Friday, Hulu series) — Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, this series follows a young woman who gets over a bad breakup by igniting her own imagination to rekindle female friendships the previously abandoned.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Macy takes on another demon because that theme’s not even close to getting old yet, and Maggie does … karaoke with Jordan. Oh, and Mel and Harry battle a demon as well.