The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Pimps in 1977 Times Square are no longer rolling in the easy dough, which leads Larry to seize an eye-popping new opportunity after failing to land new recruits straight off the bus. Likewise, C.C. struggles with the shifting realities for prostitution and porn.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Wynonna must make an impossible choice to keep history from repeating itself, and a familiar face comes back to Purgatory.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — The kids prove they’re alright when Team Awesome Force comes together to save Westerly’s stolen children.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Former secretary of state John Kerry and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer arrive for interviews. Richard Clarke, S.E. Cupp, and journalist Mark Leibovich round out the panel.

Warriors Of Liberty City (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The series debut shows Luther Campbell, activist and Liberty City Warriors cofounder, touring the city and delivering the Warriors program’s origin story.

America To Me (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Jada continues to clash with a teacher, Grant looks for love in every wrong place imaginable, and Terrence’s love for Halloween eclipses his studies.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Alicia delivers on her word to Charlie, while difficult decisions for the rest of the group point toward an uncertain future.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip takes the next step in his recovery, Fiona refuses to be written off as “dollar store trash,” Ian grows weary of his own Gay Jesus persona, and Frank tries to start a political revolution.

Ballers (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — There’s no small talk, and no better time to “double the f*ck down,” according to The Rock’s Spencer character. Boom.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jeff’s impulsive decision threatens the show’s future while Seb scrambles to revamp his image. Further behind the scenes, Jeff hopes to repair his family, and Deirdre tries to make sense of whatever the hell is happening.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe plays the “nice guy” while turning obsessive before taking Beck on a real date, only to find that she’s still hung up on her ex, Benji.

Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Issa digs deep to find moral support after her project takes a turn for the worse. Tiffany’s baby shower also looms on the horizon, so get ready for drama.