Weekend Preview: The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fourth Season Finale, ‘The Children’

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON FINALE. There’s an extra 15 minutes in the episode, which is apparently the best finale yet. Spoilers can’t even ruin it, although here’s 10 things we’re going to miss for the next nine and a half months. Before the finale, there are some things we have to discuss, like who will be the next actor to join the ranks of the unemployed. Personally, I’m really excited about finding out why this particular episode was submitted for Emmy consideration under the Best Prosthetics category.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — The series hasn’t been quite as good as the pilot episode promised, but it’s still great for freaky Eva Green sex scenes.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I liked the idea of last week’s addition to the Clone Club, but I really didn’t care for the execution (or the mullet).

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m) — For what it’s worth, the ratings for the second episode did grow by 17 percent, but even still, it was a paltry 1.3 million (and it also lost 5 percent in the 18-49 demo). I’m sticking with it, because I like it, but a second season doesn’t look promising.

Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11:30 p.m.) — Stephen Hawking will be on, but I think most of us are more excited to see what subject John Oliver will deliver a 13-minute rant on this week.