Weekend Preview: ‘The Newsroom’ Says Goodbye

The Newsroom (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The Newsroom ends after three seasons as everyone gathers to grieve the loss of a beloved co-worker, BJ Novak’s threatens to roll ACN into his WUPHF.com empire, and Will puts out a cigarette in a church after talking to God in Latin. I’m calling the shot.
Marco Polo (Netflix, Available Now) — Not a show about pool games, but rather a show that involves Kublai Khan. No relation to Chaka Khan. Go read Wikipedia, son.
Nick Offerman: American Ham (Netflix, Available Now) — As long as the thing that Nick Offerman is doing doesn’t involve shaving his mustache or ice dancing, I will watch the thing that Nick Offerman is doing. And I’m lying about the ice dancing.
Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — In the Grimm fall finale, the Chupacabra comes to Portland… to open up a roller skate shop and do other things that I think people in Portland would be into based on the knowledge I accrued while watching the first 2 seasons of Portlandia.
Constantine (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — John and Chas go to Mexico City to take on something called The Rising Darkness in the fall finale for the little supernatural show that could.
UFC On Fox 13 (FOX, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Watch well-built athletes pummel each other harder than the sport of boxing has been pummeled by UFC. That’s pretty hard.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — “Live from New York, it’s not the best sketches that were written this week because we cut those and they’ll be up on our YouTube channel on Tuesday!!!” Not nearly as catchy, but shockingly true lately. Martin Freeman hosts and stars in a sketch about The Hobbit that won’t be very good. Again, I am calling the shot.
Once Upon A Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The synopsis says that “Hook’s fate hangs in the balance,” but I thought we already decided that he had too much makeup on and didn’t dance nearly as well as he did in the Fatboy Slim video.
The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The 2-hour premiere did huge ratings, so by decree of the populus, you might want to check it out. Also, everyone gets lost in a massive labyrinth… except David Bowie. He always knows where he’s going.
Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:25 p.m.) — Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles. Two 9-4 teams clash in a battle for NFC East supremacy. I predict no Jerry Jones smiling faces this time out, but I’m also writing this while wearing a LeSean McCoy jersey, so I’m completely biased.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Charles spend eight days together on a stake out in the fall finale. Also, Nick Cannon appears. I like to say it like that because it makes him sound like some kind of spectre and not a song and dance man with rapid-fire improv skills.
Bob’s Burgers (FOX, 9:30 p.m.) — Tina goes deep undercover to get to the bottom of the cookie secret mole.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jamie Foxx and Robert Klein on Letterman; Rashida Jones and DJ Qualls on Ferguson; and Martin Freeman and Megan Mullally on Fallon.
Whoops, missed the entire Newsroom season.
There were some good episodes, however the last one was so colossally bad that in the end I think you’re better off…
Yeah. Even when you ignore that silly rape controversy, that episode was a piece of shit. And this is coming from a member of a radical pro-Newsroom household.
I watched the last one. They talked about rape. Dont see whats so controversial. Just seemed like boring old Newsroom to me.
Yoooooo but ghost dad thoooo?
Anybody plan on watching Marco Polo?
Saw something comparing it to Game of Thrones. Vikings is already GOT Lite, so I have my doubts.
I have a ton of free time right now, however I’d prefer a few people to watch it first. I mean why waste time watching a bad show when I could be taking a nap?
Just read some reviews. Consensus seems to be that it’s beautiful garbage. I’m still going to watch it, but I’ll wait a couple weeks until that 4k tv gets installed.
Word. I’ll concede to the group and take the wait and see approach.
The Librarians sounds like it might be interesting. I just got the Amazon Prime trial going, so I need to find some good stuff to check out on there while it lasts.
Reviews on Marco Polo seem to be mostly that it’s dumb fun and not great. Hmmmmm…. I do love this final paragraph from the Times review:
“You can’t say Marco Polo isn’t committed to spectacle and popcorn entertainment, and that may make it a hit worth its price tag. But it reminds me of the Simpsons episode in which Homer gets to design a car that has every feature he wants, and ends up with an expensive monstrosity that includes bubble domes, multiple horns and shag carpeting. It may be that Netflix really knows just what we want. With Marco Polo, it’s giving it to us good and hard.”
Now this is a weekend preview to be proud of. You ever see anyone ask how to do a weekend preview, you point them to this one.
Agreed, well done sir.
SHEER LUCK!
Marco Polo is not available now. It will be available in a few hours, though.
nvm
What is the reasoning behind all these mid-season finales? I don’t remember this shit happening until very recently.
Well youve probably also beat the shit out of a grizzly bear with your bare hands, Bill Brasky, you son of a bitch.
SNL usually gets three posts from this site alone (two notable sketches and the full recap). Releasing their cut sketches later guarantees more articles, which range from “See this extra skit!” to “Why did they cut this?” This means more people talking about SNL both from the appreciation of a good bit and theorizing why the best part of the show never made it in, and it also means more clicks for the media coverage sites who get to host those discussions and share the video. Everybody wins because it’s more about being talked about than being good. #ihatecartmanbrah
