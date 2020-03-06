If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Outsider (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Following last week’s standoff with El Cuco, the Stephen King series wraps up the season with an attempt to capture the bogeyman, once and for all. For that to happen, Holly Gibney and Ralph Anderson need to get their joint act together. Wish them luck.

Spenser Confidential (Netflix film, Friday) – Mark Wahlberg’s got a Netflix movie now, directed by Peter Berg, and he’s playing an ex-cop who’s ready to leave (of course) Boston. He also did a prison stint, which complicates things, along with a conspiracy and some shady businesstypes. Black Panther‘s Winston Duke and Alan Arkin co-star, and there’s a buddy-cop vibe going on with some twists.

ZeroZeroZero (Amazon series, Friday) – This limited series will appeal to the Narcos audience but with a global perspective and a more serious tone. We talked with Andrea Riseborough about her challenging role as a woman in a male-dominated underworld.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix documentary series, Friday) – Prepare for your taste buds and minds to be challenged by the return of Chef Chang, who’s traveling the world to use food as a vehicle to break down misconceptions and cultural barriers. Guests this season include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, and Padma Lakshmi.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Daniel Craig, whose Bond movie got postponed for eight months, will host with musical guest The Weeknd.

Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Batwoman and Luke hunt for a new villain who’s not a fan of social media. Meanwhile, Alice is focused on plans, and Marry’s looking for a way to help Kate.