Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — If you thought this Showtime series looked like a wild, filthy, coke-fueled romp through 1980s Wall Street excess, you were absolutely correct. Don Cheadle stars as the powder-sniffing king as directed by Preacher duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The series chronicles the year prior to the real-life Black Monday stock crash of 1987, which still doesn’t have a singular official cause as far as history is concerned, but we’re betting Cheadle’s Maurice Monroe knows what’s up.

The Punisher (Netflix, Friday) — Frank Castle makes his second-season return and attempts to move past his vigilante roots with a clean slate from the feds, but he still spends most of his time beating the hell out of people and killing them anyway. The action sequences are sheer fun, but the show suffers an identity crisis that sucks enjoyment away from the Castle/Billy Russo rivalry.

Dynasties (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — If you were riveted by Planet Earth II, you’re in for a heartbreaking yet life-affirming treat. David Attenborough narrates again while showrunner Mike Gunton and his team have one-upped themselves with astonishing results. Tonight’s episode follows a once-mighty lion pride struggling to survive amid a constant stream of conflict, and you’ve never seen any natural history production quite like this.

Grace and Frankie (Netflix, Friday) — The fifth season of this Netflix staple follows the two protagonists, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, nabbing squatters’ rights and searching for their true passions while indulging in edibles. As a press release notes, “They’re back, and out of f*cks to give.”

Here are the rest of this weekend’s notable listings for new programming.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The gang heads to survival training in the wilderness, but they’re sidetracked by a violent group of criminals searching for a cash stash, which puts a wrinkle in plans.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — A potential cure for Jane sparks optimism for the team while Reade confronts Zapata.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Red’s now coping with his new home, a federal prison, and a challenge from an old rival. Meanwhile, Samar’s going undercover while the others dig into Red’s past.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean awaits the crew after a remote underwater lab is the site of a murder, but the killer might be lurking.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl takes a Naval distress call that’s really a deadly alien attack, which angers Colonel Haley, who wants her outta there. Naturally, Supergirl refuses to leave her post.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Harry’s general sketchiness leads the sisters to seek advice from the Elders. In the process, an unexpected threat prompts Maggie to discover a secret strength.

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This season’s mystery deepens with new evidence discovered a decade after the Purcell children’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Mahershala Ali’s Detective Hays reminisces (both in good and bad terms) about his early days with Carmen Ejogo’s Amelia.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Fiona Gallagher’s last hurrah begins, and she’s looking pretty drunk on Chicago’s South Side while picking up the pieces from her disastrous downfall. Meanwhile, Frank and Katey Sagal’s Ingrid heat up, and oh no.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:35 p.m.) — Season 2 picks up with Bridgette seeking her dad in Philadelphia with Tutu also looking to fully shutter the past.