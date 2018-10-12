Amazon

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — Two initial episodes will arrive from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s new series about an endless stream of people who claim to be descendants of the royal Romanoff bloodline. Yes, Stan fans, Jay R. Ferguson appears (somewhere) within the show.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — This reboot of the Power of Three brings a new trio of witchy sisters whose names begin with the letter M (rather than P, like the original) — Mel, Maggie, and Macy — who struggle to cope with their new powers. It’s not sheer fun like the original, but there’s room to grow.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — This limited series from Girls duo Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner follows Jennifer Garner and David Tennant as a married couple taking long trip with their closest “friends.” Events don’t go as planned, and this isn’t really a show about camping.

Here are the rest of the notable listings for this weekend….

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Outdoor Man’s future hangs in the balance of a possible corporate takeover, and Vanessa suspects that Mandy and Kyle will get pregnant.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The gang goes seeks out a deep-cover operative who’s attempting to radicalize terror recruits on a college campus.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Charlie and Hank’s online dating profiles get trolled by Sid, who feigns the identity of an interested woman.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A heat wave in Oahu sparks a crime wave, including a bank robbery, stolen cars aplenty, and a riot.

Fresh Off The Boat (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Honey has had enough of Jessica’s dietary regimen when faced with 30 days of this madness.

Speechless (Friday, ABC 8:30 p.m.) — Maya asks her estranged dad for a loan and also seeks an enduring relationship. It’s a disastrous combination.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The Carringtons’ legacy hangs in the balance and in Fallon’s hands during the season 2 premiere.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca struggles with her guilty plea’s consequences while Nathaniel goes on a retreat in the season 4 premiere.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Warren leaves her new life to seek out Newmerica and team up with the heroes, but she finds an old friend in George.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Omarosa Manigault Newman and Steve Kornacki are interview guests, and the panel includes Eddie Glaude, Jr., Reihan Salam, and author Rebecca Traister.

Pod Save America (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The series premiere sees hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor welcome Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — King Louis XIV’s ambitions lead him to attempt the expansion of his empire, but he faces a growing resistance.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kara gets friendly with a journalist while James and Lena deal with his impending indictment during the season 4 premiere.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — God and St. Peter debate how to get to heaven while divine encounters emerge from within Springfield’s citizenry.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Tweentrepeneurs Tina, Louise, and Gene struggle to gain a foothold in the food business.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — The God Account suggests that Miles “like” a food truck, but his wallet gets stolen when he checks out the grub.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Communities come together to restore a key bridge for trade and communication, but someone incurs a deadly injury in the process.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Doctor grows accustomed to her new friends while trying to unravel the mystery of Desolation.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Stewie makes a friend but ends up feeling crushed when he’s passed over for a birthday party invitation.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — Callen and Sam must protect a crown prince after an assassination threat upon his decoy.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Rel keeps trying to forget his ex-wife while discovering a positive surprise and seeking advice from Brittany.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Candy shoots her Red Riding Hood porn parody on the streets, guerilla-style, and Vincent apologizes to Abby while vowing to change.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — This episode will see Ian’s last appearance on the series while Frank uses Liam as his wingman.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jeff decides to change up the Pickles on Ice shtick while hoping to convince Vivian to keep seeking treatment.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe acquires a head injury but won’t let that get in the way of his fight to win over Beck.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets in a week full of hurricane damage and Kanye West at the White House.