Weekend Preview: The Season Premiere Of Another Fantastic, Underappreciated Sci-Fi Drama

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON PREMIERE. Sarah Manning is back! And Alison Hendrix! And Beth Childs! And Cosima Niehaus! And Helena! And they’re all played by the same wonderful actress, Tatiana Maslany. And if you hurry, you can watch the entire first season on Amazon Instant Prime before season two kicks off tomorrow night.

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight, Will resumes his patient-doctor relationship with Hannibal because NOBODY EVER LEARNS.

Billy Crystal 700 Sundays (HBO, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I don’t know too much about this: It’s Billy Crystal’s stage production about living with — and then without — his parents, which is being brought to HBO. It might be worth a look, if you aren’t watching Orphan Black, which is what you should be doing.

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Matthew Weiner is being overly secretive about these final episodes, though God knows why. There wasn’t much to hide in the premiere, and we only know the title to the second episode because of a leak (it’s ““A Day’s Work.”) Is there something in that title that gives the episode away? He’s trying to build an audience with secrecy.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, HBO has nothing to hide, because they don’t need secrecy to build an audience. They revealed not only the title (“Breaker of Chains”) but a nice description of what to expect: “Tyrion ponders his options. Tywin (Charles Dance) extends an olive branch. Sam (John Bradley) realizes Castle Black isn’t safe, and Jon proposes a bold plan. The Hound (Rory McCann) teaches Arya the way things are. Dany chooses her champion.”

Silicon Valley/Veep (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Now that Community has ended its season, is there a better hour-long comedy block on TV right now than this?

Salem (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — We should at least mention that WGN is getting into original programming with this series about the Salem Witch Trials. Does WGN still show Cubs games? I don’t think I’ve watched WGN since Harry Carey died.

Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — I’m excited to see what new configuration will come out of these latest merger discussions. Who will land where? I suspect that Florrick/Agos may soon be Florrick/Agos/Lockhart and the former Lockhart/Gardner will become David-the-Weasely-Divorce-Attorney/Michael J. Fox’s character.