Weekend Preview: The Season Premiere Of Another Fantastic, Underappreciated Sci-Fi Drama

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON PREMIERE. Sarah Manning is back! And Alison Hendrix! And Beth Childs! And Cosima Niehaus! And Helena! And they’re all played by the same wonderful actress, Tatiana Maslany. And if you hurry, you can watch the entire first season on Amazon Instant Prime before season two kicks off tomorrow night.
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Tonight, Will resumes his patient-doctor relationship with Hannibal because NOBODY EVER LEARNS.
Billy Crystal 700 Sundays (HBO, Saturday 9 p.m.) — I don’t know too much about this: It’s Billy Crystal’s stage production about living with — and then without — his parents, which is being brought to HBO. It might be worth a look, if you aren’t watching Orphan Black, which is what you should be doing.
Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Matthew Weiner is being overly secretive about these final episodes, though God knows why. There wasn’t much to hide in the premiere, and we only know the title to the second episode because of a leak (it’s ““A Day’s Work.”) Is there something in that title that gives the episode away? He’s trying to build an audience with secrecy.
Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, HBO has nothing to hide, because they don’t need secrecy to build an audience. They revealed not only the title (“Breaker of Chains”) but a nice description of what to expect: “Tyrion ponders his options. Tywin (Charles Dance) extends an olive branch. Sam (John Bradley) realizes Castle Black isn’t safe, and Jon proposes a bold plan. The Hound (Rory McCann) teaches Arya the way things are. Dany chooses her champion.”
Silicon Valley/Veep (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Now that Community has ended its season, is there a better hour-long comedy block on TV right now than this?
Salem (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — We should at least mention that WGN is getting into original programming with this series about the Salem Witch Trials. Does WGN still show Cubs games? I don’t think I’ve watched WGN since Harry Carey died.
Good Wife (CBS, Sunday 9 p.m.) — I’m excited to see what new configuration will come out of these latest merger discussions. Who will land where? I suspect that Florrick/Agos may soon be Florrick/Agos/Lockhart and the former Lockhart/Gardner will become David-the-Weasely-Divorce-Attorney/Michael J. Fox’s character.
People seriously you got to watch Orphan Black! It’s the most amazing show you will ever watch. And Tatiana Maslany is one of the most talented and stunning actresses you will ever see.
And if this is not enough to hook you here is Evelyne Brochu. One of Tatiana’s main love interests in the series [crazyintheeast.tumblr.com]
This is the kind of over-the-top hyperbole (redundant, I know) that turns people off of trying new shows. Orphan Black is a very good show with a one-of-a-kind acting talent. What it is not, is “the most amazing show you will ever watch.”
Not even joking I hate that French chick on the show. Drives me up the fucking wall.
I love everyone else on it. The writing can be suspect, but it’s more fun than just about anything else you’ll find on TV.
Yeah, I’ve seen it and “it’s the most amazing show you’ll ever watch” it’s saying too much.
It’s a very good show, but not even in the top 10 best shows on tv right now. The acting is the highlight.
I just powered through Season 1 today. Yes, it is a very good show. It is not “the most amazing show you’ll ever watch.”
But I added Season 2 to my DVR since I am now a fan.
Helena will not be back. She is dead. RIP sistra
“Hehe, this will really piss them off.” -Dustin
Actually she will. We don’t know if it will be under the form of flahsbakcs or background story but she is present in the new season
So she is. I forgot Dustin actually gets screeners and isn’t shy about spoilers.
Welcome back, Alison Hendrix; keep on rocking those lululemons!
But seriously, it’s a great show.
Honestly, Orphan Black would be another run of the mill bland sci fi show on par with Haven or Warehouse 13 if it were not for the introduction of the soccer mom clone!
She fuckin steals every scene and I’ll be watching just for her character storyline. Fuck all the other clones, I hope they die slow.
The fact that Alison is the most brutally violent (and crazy) clone is probably the single most awesome thing about that show. Which has quite a few other awesome things going for it.
Orphan Black isn’t on SyFy or CW. Therefore it’s already good.
I enjoyed season 1 of Orphan. Black. I hope season 2 lives up to the hype. Copper season 2 was a bit of a disappointment but it picked up towards the end. Too bad BBC America abruptly cancelled the show without a proper goodbye. I hope this doesn’t happen to Orphan. Black.
I’ll check back in with Orphan Black after a few weeks. It is the sort of show I can’t watch one episode at a time.
And Silicon Valley is fucking hilarious. Mike Judge does it again.
“The Hound (Rory McCann) teaches Arya the way things are.”
“If you stab somebody, you get to eat their lunch”?
“All the chickens are better than none of the chickens”?
Hannibal all the way.
BBCA is replaying the entire first season of Orphan Black starting at 8pm EST until 6 am EST. Adjust your DVR accordingly.
An episode of friends was on at physical therapy yesterday and Ana from Banshee showed up… God I miss Banshee.
I watched all of Orphan Black season 1 this week. Wednesday alone I kept thinking “one more episode and I will be done for the day” 5 episodes later and I was finished. (I was on episode 5 prior to Wednesday)
I feel your delightful pain.
Helena : Back In Black