The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — No one may be sadder than Daryl Dixon on this zombie-apocalypse series right now, but the mid-season finale may possibly doom all during a rescue mission for a missing comrade.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — Eric Bana stars as the titular John Meehan in this adaptation of the true-crime podcast about a manipulative conman tearing a tornado path through trusting women’s lives.

Here are listings for more post-Thanksgiving programming to fuel your quest for ingesting too many leftovers…

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s intricate series closes its first season with a man attempting to escape a Romanoff family curse.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Chardonnay, oddly, takes a role in this episode when Olivia’s past haunts, and Fiji consults the Light Witches.

Van Helsing (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — The Third Elder has a confrontation with Scarlett and Vanessa, who must make choices about her future.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:30 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers’ anthology series airs two new episodes tonight, including a supernatural installment and a musical featuring an Atlanta star.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — A moody Louis has an identity crisis after learning the man in the iron mask’s true identity, and protests in Paris lead to a reprisals spearheaded by Fabien.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Krusty the Clown gets involved in a nearly-fatal brawl with Homer, who has become a TV recapper.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kara scores a minor victory against the Children of Liberty, but is it the calm before the storm?

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Miles receives a friend suggestion for a vanished chess star who lost a major match a decade ago.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — A furious Gene gets ditched by Alex at the skating rink while someone’s stalking the restaurant.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Seismic activity leads Harry to tell the sisters that their town’s a portal to hell, while they’re preoccupied with fighting a shadowy demon.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — A 17th century witch trial sees the arrival of both King James I and The Doctor with her crew.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ray prepares for Conor to ship overseas on a Marines mission, while Sam looks to strike a deal with New York City Mayor Ferrati.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — The team digs into a home invasion case, which led to the heist of not only money and jewels but highly classified information.

Madame Secretary (Sunday, ABC 10:30 p.m.) — Elizabeth’s on the verge of firing Blake, but she’s sidetracked by helping Haiti solve its electoral difficulties without sending in the military.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Walt’s birthday party is not going well, so Kathryn decides to accept Jandice’s seemingly wild advice. Meanwhile, Nina-Joy and George are on the verge of splitting.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Emma’s not only distracting Sally from her work performance but trying to dig her claws into a major film director.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver goes on hiatus, baby!

