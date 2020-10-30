Truth Seekers: Season 1 — (Amazon Prime series) Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Spaced, and several more team-ups weren’t enough for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. They reunite once again for a British serial take on The X-Files about a ragtag group of paranormal investigators who travel the U.K. in pursuit of ghosts. No location will be left unturned (from World War 2 bunkers to abandoned insane asylums), and it’s the perfect weekend for this brand of wackiness.

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Premiere (Disney+ series) — The Baby Yoda star vehicle has made its highly anticipated return with plenty of callbacks to the first Star Wars movie and a pretty big subsequent comeback (maybe?). Also, they’ve got Timothy Olyphant now, and of course he plays a marshal, which no one would protest.

His House (Netflix film) — Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) leads this British horror movie about a young refugee couple who flees war-torn South Sudan but finds a whole new horror in England, where evils lurk in their new home and threaten their seemingly newfound better situation.

Holidate (Netflix film) — Here we go, everyone. The holiday season has officially begun with this romcom starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. Despite being strangers, they make a pact to do the “holidate” thing with each other for a full year. They will obviously vow to never have romantic feelings for each other, but you know how that always ends, right? Oh, let’s just embrace the clichés, already. It’s 2020.

The Right Stuff: Episode 5 (NatGeo series on Disney+) – It’s do or die time (not literally) as Bob declares the flight order of Mercury 7’s first three astronauts. Someone (or someones) is not gonna be happy.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix series) – You’re having some wanderlust right about now, yes? Well, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal is once again traveling the globe in search of new local cuisine, so do join him for some vicarious adventures.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG – A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic (Friday, Comedy Central 11:00 p.m.) — The terrifically funny Desi Lydic comes together with a group of whipsmart women to process the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Together, they work through the stages of grief over the liberal firebrand and discuss how she changed America while giving her a proper sendoff amid our current chaos.