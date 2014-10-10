Weekend Preview: TV’s Highest Rated Series Is Back For Its 5th Season

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s been a long few weeks since AMC aired original drama programming (since Halt and Catch Fire). It’ll be nice, if only to see Better Call Saul ads. Meanwhile, read these open questions to catch up on what you need to know before the fifth season premiere. Spoiler Alert: Someone is probably going to die.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Only three episodes left, y’all. Things are going to be moving very fast now.
The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I think I’ve bailed on Homeland (for the time being, anyway), but I’m more excited about The Affair than any other new drama this fall. McNulty! Pacey! Alice Morgan! It’s an adultery drama, with murder or something. I don’t know, but it looks fantastic (you can watch the pilot on YouTube now).
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — For the first time that I can recall during the modern era of Doctor Who, a companion told the Doctor to bugger off last week. It was fantastic!
The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — There’s only two episodes of The Knick left this season, but jump in and discover the next Alexandra Daddario before it’s too late.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — It’s always a good episode when a former SNL cast member comes back, and that should be especially true of the cast member Bill Murray calls the best of all time.
Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30) — The second episode can’t be worse than the first, can it? CAN IT?
With you on the Mulaney boat. The valium/doctors visit bit from his stand up was one of the last times I genuinely laughed loudly at something- rather than the usual comedy head-nod stamp of approval. In the show, I wanted to shoot myself.
Oh, that makes me sad. The guy that plays the doctor is a friend of mine.
Wait, Big Bang Theory is having another season five premiere? Does that mean all the new ones are non cannon, or are they just in a different timeline?
AMC aired original programming last week Hell on Wheels.
You sir have just been Rowle’sd. You also beat me too it. It’s a shame how the media ignores this show, it’s been a mediocre season by some regards but I’ve really enjoyed it.
*sigh* Hate to be the one to say it, but someone has to.
Stop trying to make Mulaney happen, it’s not going to happen.
Dude, Mulaney is so fetch. ;)
But Mulaney is the new Enlisted. If only given a chance it would be GOLD I tells ya!!
Fucking McNulty
They’re never going to get to the fireworks factory in The Walking Dead, are they? [mashes “dislike” button]
I’ll be watching Bob’s Burgers & Mulaney.
So you’re watching the lowest rated Fox Sunday shows, one of which is a nadir of situation comedy?
Yes.
I’m watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
And still with the Eve Hewson as the new Alexandra Daddario? No one is ever going to buy into that. lol