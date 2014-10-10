Weekend Preview: TV’s Highest Rated Series Is Back For Its 5th Season

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s been a long few weeks since AMC aired original drama programming (since Halt and Catch Fire). It’ll be nice, if only to see Better Call Saul ads. Meanwhile, read these open questions to catch up on what you need to know before the fifth season premiere. Spoiler Alert: Someone is probably going to die.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Only three episodes left, y’all. Things are going to be moving very fast now.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I think I’ve bailed on Homeland (for the time being, anyway), but I’m more excited about The Affair than any other new drama this fall. McNulty! Pacey! Alice Morgan! It’s an adultery drama, with murder or something. I don’t know, but it looks fantastic (you can watch the pilot on YouTube now).

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — For the first time that I can recall during the modern era of Doctor Who, a companion told the Doctor to bugger off last week. It was fantastic!

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — There’s only two episodes of The Knick left this season, but jump in and discover the next Alexandra Daddario before it’s too late.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — It’s always a good episode when a former SNL cast member comes back, and that should be especially true of the cast member Bill Murray calls the best of all time.

Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30) — The second episode can’t be worse than the first, can it? CAN IT?