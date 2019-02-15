Netflix

Umbrella Academy (Netflix, Friday) — A dysfunctional superhero family fights to halt the apocalypse in this series that adapts Gerard Way’s Eisner-award winning comic. Ellen Page stars as the odd woman out in a family full of outsiders, and Mary J. Blige plays a time-traveling assassin. Major daddy issues prevail among adopted siblings who wield strange abilities, and if you’re on the fence over whether to give this TV show a whirl, perhaps the talking chimp butler can do some persuading.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) – John Oliver is back, baby. He might still be sad about missing one particular story, but he’s sure to have a whole new set of targets to shred after a three-month hiatus.

Dating Around (Netflix, Thursday) — An unusual brand of dating series has eschewed elaborate rose ceremonies and expensive dates for low-key meetings and taxi confessionals, all in an effort to let everyone know that, yup, you’re not the only one with an awkward dating life.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s notable listings for new programming.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — An ATF gun-sniffing dog who’s dodging a bounty gains protection from MacGyver and his team, but there’s an uninvited guest at a weapons drop.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) – Mike goes next-level with his marriage officiating skills when Chuck and Carol renew their vows. Elsewhere, Mandy and Kyle combine finances, and it isn’t pretty.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Madeline’s scheme gets targeted by the FBI, and there may not be a method to everyone’s madness.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — It’s hurricane season in Oahu, while the team must protect a captured serial killer named El Diablo from an assassin while the storm grows potentially deadly.

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — This series debut follows Madeline Scott’s helming of an underdog criminal defense firm, where she has a personal history that gives her special insight into wrongful convictions.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Red’s upcoming trial leads to efforts for a stacked jury while weaponized insects attack and cause a plethora of mysterious deaths.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interview guests include Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and John Legend. Panelists shall be Maya Wiley, David Frum, and Paul Begala.

Dynasties (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — The series finale, which arrives with an interventive twist, follows the chilly, heartbreaking plight of an emperor penguin colony trying to survive the harshest winter on earth.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Black Monday star Don Cheadle hosts, and Gary Clark Jr. will perform. Cheadle’s promos so far have included him playing buddy cops with Alex Moffat, so it’s everyone’s guess how this episode shakes out.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The God account decides to friend an atheist, whose life is turned upside down when all hell breaks loose.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — New clients away J’onn as he embarks upon a P.I. career, and Kara decides to help him out, which leads to an unexpected connection with Alex.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Krusty gets an origin story of sorts while making his “The Sands Of Space” movie within a series. Bart and Lisa act as personal assistants on the set.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Tina grows obsessed with a goose after Jimmy Jr. fails to ask her to the prom. Other love-related troubles involve Linda trying to help Gretchen find love on a dating app.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Ryan Hurst’s Omega gets some serious screen time as one of the Whisperers, and two missing pals are the subject of a search party’s dangerous mission.

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Sh*t gets real when Wayne and Roland interrogate a former police officer during the Purcell investigation, and Amelia tries to track down the mysterious one-eyed man.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip readies himself to adopt Xan for good, but Fiona’s partying causes problems with the process. Meanwhile, Frank’s still trying to become a beer mascot, and Debbie starts to have feelings for Carl’s girlfriend.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Macy defies Harry’s advice and dredges up a Necromancer, which of course threatens the sisters’ safety, all while Maggie’s distracted at a frat party while trying to forget Parker.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Peter gets mistakenly identified as transgender, which becomes a learning lesson for all involved.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A terrorist cell becomes the focus of the team, but Callen and Sam get trapped after multiple bombs go off in a movie theater, and the exits are apparently wired for more.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Mo and Dawn try to broker a reunion between Blaire and Tiff, while Mo’s debts begin to rear their heads.

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) – Pete’s tour stop leads to him introducing Kat to his parents. Keeping the peace then proves to be more of a challenge than expected for Pete when it comes to his overbearing mom and his girlfriend.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) – A BDSM couple begins cashing in on sexual experiences to pad their wallets, and The Guy investigates an affair between two teachers.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) – Bridgette finds out what it’s like to emulate a one-percenter’s lifestyle after getting all dolled up.