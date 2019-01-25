Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix, Friday) — The streaming giant gives a proper send off to Ellie Kemper’s sunshiney heroine, along with her various sidekicks (Titus!), who can’t complain about the endings they receive. We may or may not see a movie followup, but the Sliding Doors parody episode might be the most gratifying entry of the series. Sorry, not sorry, fans of DJ Slizzard.

Kingdom (Netflix, Friday) — With The Walking Dead fans sniffing around and ingesting bandwidth already, Netflix decided it was high time to go medieval with their own original zombie series. Set in South Korea during the Joseon Dynasty era, the series digs into a mysterious outbreak and a suicide mission tied to the line of succession, and then the outbreak goes global.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Regardless of whether or not you missed him, Maher’s back to interview/possibly worship Ann Coulter. This weeks’ panel inclues Sen. Jon Tester, Heather McGhee, Joshua Green, and Amb. Michael McFaul.

Black Earth Rising (Netflix, Friday) — This thriller series follows a grown-up orphan of the Rwandan genocide who’s been living in London while digging into her past and shining light on war crimes and Africa’s relationship with the West.

Here are the rest of this weekend’s notable listings for new programming.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Well, Anthony Scaramucci’s already left the house, but what of Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, and Ryan Lochte? Tune in if you dare.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Fallon organizes a restorative “girls trip” in Idaho, but the ski vacation ends up exposing her hidden agenda, which has plenty to do with her messy emotional state.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca continues to pursue happiness as Nathanial and Maya both commiserate over unrequited love.

Dynasties (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — BBC Earth’s followup from the Planet Earth II team explores the inner workings of a chimpanzee family, which attempts to overthrow their alpha in Senegal.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kara tags along to Nia’s hometown during a family visit while the Harvest Festival goes down. There, Nia struggles with her destiny while Alex turns his attentions to street-drug violence.

True Detective (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Hays and West explore a potential connection between the Purcell kidnappings and a local congregation. Elsewhere, a vigilante group targets Bret “Trashman” Woodard.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — A terrorist cell in Los Angeles that may be prepping an imminent attack that becomes the joint focus of the team and the FBI.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Lip’s going back and forth about Tami, who feels the same uncertain way. Meanwhile, Angry Fiona is growing violent and takes up boxing while Ingrid and Frank get nuttier.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Macy want to share her newfound information with her sister, but they don’t react well. Maggie then looks to join for an a capella group, but are they really … demons?

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Don Cheadle’s Maurice Monroe continues to snort the coke for Preacher producing duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Will the aftermath of the historically massive Wall Street crash lead to its cause anytime soon?

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:10 p.m.) – Pete fears that he’s lost touch with the New York City scene, so he sets out to perform at a Jewish show. There, Elon an Modi grill him over impulsive behavior with a lady friend.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:40 p.m.) – Darby gets bored with her life and decides to unnerve strangeers while Marty’s bike gets stolen, and The Guy’s helpful suggestion leads to a surprise.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 11:35 p.m.) — Unexpected news leads to Bridgette missing a date and heading toward religious rediscovery. Meanwhile, Rafi tries to establish co-parenting boundaries, while Tutu and Jackie explore memories.