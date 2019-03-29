HBO

Veep (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The final season of the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starring political comedy arrives after nearly a two-year hiatus. A lot has happened in the real world since then, but the seventh lap from this series couldn’t arrived at a better time. The premiere sees Selina evaluate her campaign decisions, both past and present, while Jonah’s personal life leaks into the public sphere.

Hanna (Friday, Amazon) — This gorgeous series offers up fine performances from Esme Creed-Miles and Joel Kinnaman in this adaptation of Joe Wright’s film starring Saoirse Ronan. The story stays much the same with the tone switching from ethereal and dreamlike to intense and more realistic/gritty with plenty of butt kicking from a tiny assassin.

Santa Clarita Diet (Friday, Netflix) — Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant are back with more undead comedy as the series grows even more addictively absurd. Mr. Ball Legs is now a total pain in the butt, Nathan Fillion’s head looks terrible but accomplishes a lot, and the mythology grows so much deeper while sorting out the whole zombie mess. This season is pure joy.

The Highwaymen (Friday, Netflix) — Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner are crotchety lawmen within a semi-revisionist history of the hunt for Bonnie and Clyde. They shake their fists at clouds on the metaphorical porch while complaining about those darn kids ruining everything.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — After the slaughter went down in the penultimate episode that was compared to the Red Wedding from Game Of Thrones, a blizzard sets in amid an atmosphere filled with overwhelming loss. Will this all come down to an unleashed Negan in the season finale?

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.