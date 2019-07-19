Hulu

Veronica Mars (Friday, Hulu) — Hulu surprised fans by dropping season four of Veronica Mars a week early, just in time for you to binge it over the weekend. The revival is set five years post-movie and sees Veronica investigating a deadly explosion that rocks Neptune during its wild, week-long Spring Break banger.

Big Little Lies (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — As Madeline tries to keep the Monterey Five together despite the lie surrounding Perry’s death driving them farther apart, Celeste questions Mary Louise about an accident that shaped Perry’s childhood.

Queer Eye (Friday, Netflix) — The gays head back to Kansas City to revamp the most conservative small towns of the Midwest. Last season, we saw the show focus on previously under-represented groups like women of color and lesbians, so here’s to hoping we get to see even more stereotype-breaking characters this time around.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (Friday, Netflix) — Jerry Seinfeld invites more of his funny friends to hop into some classic rides and cruise around with him for the day. This season, everyone from Eddie Murphy to Ricky Gervais, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Bridget Everett, and Melissa Villaseñor.

Love Island (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The drama heats up as new couples form and contestants face a surprise threat.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The team must come together to face an imminent threat and an enemy that’s closer than they think.

Shangri-La (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Rick interviews Mike D, LL Cool J, and Chuck D about the early days of Def Jam and the importance of breaking rules.

Killjoys (Friday, Syfy 10:00 p.m.) — The show returns for its final season as Dutch tries to save Westerley from the manipulations of The Lady, who’s transformed the world into one without memory where nothing is as it seems.

Million Dollar Mile (Saturday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A Harvard football player and a Harvard medical student go head to head, and a gym rat from Ft. Lauderdale tries to destroy his opponent’s perfect record.

Burden of Truth (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Joanna risks Luna’s verdict by putting a surprise witness on the stand as the trial begins.

Celebrity Family Feud (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Brooklyn Decker, Andy Roddick, and Decker’s family square off against Bobby Bones and friends.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Decourcy inches closer to connecting the stolen guns to the robbery case as Jenny confronts Jackie’s betrayal and the Ryan family struggles under financial stress.

Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Alicia, Grace, and Morgan work together to buy the group time as Dorie and Dwight battle the elements.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Ryan and Lizzie investigate a Sweet 16 party that ends in tragedy when the birthday’s girl’s stepmother mysteriously falls to her death.

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Rue worries about Jules’ disturbing behavior as the group celebrate Halloween with Cassie ditching McKay to spend time with Daniel, Nate looking to get his life back on track, and Kat choosing her online persona over a relationship with Ethan.

NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Vic is on her own and in serious danger after a fight with Linda.