WandaVision (Disney+ series premiere) — Marvel fans, prepare for the official launch of Phase Four with this show that will get very weird very fast, while two galaxy-crossed lovers take a rip-roaring ride through decades before this series turns into a full-on action affair. Our own Mike Ryan calls the series “a wickedly retro treat for fans of classic sitcoms,” and there are certain things that fans would like to see happen, especially while viewing the show against the backdrop of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision’s respective roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before you start watching, feel free to check out our timeline of what’s happened so far in the MCU.

One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime film) — Regina King directs this fictional account of a historic night, in which Cassius Clay, soon to be known as Muhammad Ali, celebrated a major boxing upset with three friends, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. More than forty years later, the conversations that take place in this film continue to resonate, along with providing a chance to reflect upon the cultural upheaval taking place during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s

Search Party: Season 4 (HBO Max series) — Alia Shawkat’s Dory is missing in the continuation of this highly bingeable series that jumped from TBS to HBO Max without a hitch. This time around, the group of friends must confront their traumatic pasts and become a search party again, this time while attempting to track down Dory. Guest stars will include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, and R.L. Stine.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu film) — A high-school senior must face up to the fact that his upcoming brain surgery will leave him deaf, and given that he adores music, he sets upon grabbing onto his own fate by recording the ultimate bucket-playlist. And then he takes a wild road trip alongside a struggling musician while they both experience transformative revelations.

Disenchantment: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Matt Groening of The Simpsons fame (and more) is still cranking away on this adult animated comedy fantasy series that digs into the many misadventures of boozy and feisty characters, including ogres, mermaids, walruses, and even human fools while exploring Dreamland. In this batch of episodes, the hard-drinking Princess Bean continues to explore her own destiny and identity as she comes into power. Don’t worry, Bean’s personal demon, Luci, and feisty elf companion, Elfo, are still a big focus.

Endlings: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Sci-fi fans will enjoy seeing the return of this crew, who must accept that they can change the future and (at least) make up for the mistakes of the past without achieving a full-on reckoning. The very fate of the planet and humanity depends on their continued fight, and the endearing group is here for it.

Outside The Wire (Netflix film) — Sorry to disappoint, this show has nothing to do with The Wire. It does, however, star Anthony Mackie as an android military officer, who must locate a doomsday device before the bad guys can get their hands on it, and all hell breaks loose. Damson Idris co-stars as a drone pilot who assists Mackie’s cyborg, and they’re both in full-on action mode.

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (Netflix film) — The title tells you a lot, but the structure of the series deserves a little explaining. Sophia Loren’s daughter, Nancy “Vincenza” Kulik, leads viewers down her inspirational path, which was carved by her mother, that she uses to guide all decisions, no matter or big or small. At times these questions are mundane (and involve pasta), but during other moments, Sophia’s enduring wisdom leads Nancy through moments of support, strength, and solace through tough times.

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.