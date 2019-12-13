The holiday season is upon us, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Watchmen (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — How will the season finale end in this Damon Lindelof-run continuation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel? Hopefully, we’ll see Lube Man and Looking Glass return, and possibly together! We do know that Hooded Justice is back in Tulsa, and Ozymandias could make a comeback, too. The Seventh Kavalry’s holding the ex-Silk Spectre II and (apparently) Doctor Manhattan in custody as well. It very well might be the end of the world, folks.

6 Underground (Friday, Netflix film) — Ryan Reynolds leads this Michael Bay film that might be the most “Michael Bay film ever.” Melanie Laurent and Ben Hardy co-star, while all six main players enjoy the freedom of deleting their pasts to tweak the future. Watch out, Bird Box, for your holiday-season viewing crown might be in jeopardy.

The Expanse: Season 4 (Friday, Amazon Prime) — After its cancellation by Syfy, the series remains as sprawling and blunt as always. This season follows the Earthers and Martians struggling to maintain their newfound truce while the Belters are on the scene, shaking things up. Expect plenty of space-bound combat scenes, political shenanigans, and interpersonal connections as the myths continues.

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3 (Friday, Hulu) — This season, the kids go toe-to-toe with an undefeatable enemy who’s targeting Leslie’s child. Elizabeth Hurley plays Morgan le Fay, the ruler of a dark realm and a nefarious force to be reckoned with. Nico’s leading the overall mission, and good luck, team.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Tuesday, Netflix stand-up special) — This came out a few days ago but is definitely worth catching. Wolf returns to Netflix to hammer out the real differences between men and women while defying expectations for exactly how her jokes shall go. Just don’t complain about her nature jokes.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — No Charmed or Dynasty this week, y’all because ’tis the season for holiday cheer.