Watchmen (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Damon Lindelof returns to HBO and finally gives the “unfilmable” Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons graphic novel the treatment it so richly deserves. So much could have gone wrong with this series, by the subject matter’s very nature, and that’s why this take on the vigilante-centered story feels even more incredible.

Living With Yourself (Friday, Netflix series) — Dueling Paul Rudds cope with existential angst in a dark comedy that only wants to make life better. Rudd plays Miles, who’s feeling the ennui when he accidentally duplicates himself through a shady spa treatment, and then he must battle with Miles 2.0 for his wife, career, and, well, his life.

The Laundromat (Friday, Netflix film) — Meryl Streep stars in this Steven Soderbergh movie as Ellen Martin, a vacationer who starts digging into a fake insurance policy and dives into the rabbit hole of a Panama City law firm. Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas play shady businessman who are rolling in the business of offshore accounts, and yep, this is the lead up to the 2016’s Panama Papers publication.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Macy’s attempting to sort out intense nightmares while Meg and Maggie struggle with new roles, and Harry reckons with his feelings after encountering the hooded villain.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Legal troubles abound for Blake and Fallon, and Liam’s accident makes things awkward for Fallon and Adam, albeit in different manners.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers are back for more sketchy happenings in a nondescript hotel room with a singer/songwriter dealing with inner turmoil.

Real Time with Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Susan Rice and Neil deGrasse Tyson are interview guests while Danielle Pletka, Sam Stein, and Thomas Chatterton Williams fill out the panel.