Westworld (Sunday, HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The hit show’s Season 3 renewal is already in play, all while a new twist in the narrative arrives amid characters’ inner beauty aiding a struggle for survival.

Arrested Development (Friday, Netflix) — A much anticipated Season 4 recut is landing on the streaming service while fans wait for the next.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Some unexpected news for John Dorie arrives while surprising truths about the group’s past emerge during Al’s questioning.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sunday, FOX, 8:30 p.m.) — Rosa must respond alone to an active shooter alert while the others feel helpless, and Terry confronts his own existential crisis.

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Once again, Earth is threatened with destruction while Coulson goes to meet the latest enemy.

Silicon Valley (Sunday, HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Some unsettling news threatens to jeopardize funding from the Pied Piper guys, so a risky proposition from Gilfoyle may signal relief.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Peter embraces the millennial lifestyle to increase the brewery’s marketing success, and he soon attracts the attention of a Silicon Valley powerhouse.

Barry (Sunday, HBO, 10:30 p.m.) — A deadly shootout on the airstrip forces Barry to make a difficult decision while a ruthless-yet-civilized drug lord becomes the impetus for a new war.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Five-O and McGarrett dive into the seedy underbelly of the mob when an ex-boss turns up dead.

Blue Bloods (Friday, CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A data-tracking company refuses to unlock a terrorist’s phone, which leads to major problems for Frank.