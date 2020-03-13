Weekend Preview: ‘Westworld’ Steps Out Of The Theme Park For The Season 3 Premiere

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, Season 3 of HBO’s robot show is here to confuse the heck out of you. However, there’s a reboot of sorts in process. Not only does the show leave the confines of the twisted amusement park, but Aaron Paul’s character joins the cast and, while looking for something real, runs into Evan Rachel Wood’s Delores.

Lost Girls: (Netflix movie, Friday) – Oscar nominee Amy Ryan takes a dark journey to find her missing daughter and winds up at an insular gated community on the edge of Long Island. This leads to discoveries not only about herself and her daughter but about law enforcement corruption. The story’s inspired by Robert Kolker’s best-selling nonfiction book of the same name.

Bloodride: (Netflix series, Friday) – The first season of this Norwegian anthology series looks like a bloody mess, full of morbid humor and darkly comedic stories. Each episode will be a self-contained story with various main characters starring in their own bottle episodes. It’s strange as heck and a very eerie show.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix special, Tuesday) — The long-time standup comic, GLOW star, and prolific podcaster unleashes his latest comedy special for the streaming giant. Expect Maron’s thoughts on cell phones, vaccinations, and Tumeric. Oh, and he’s definitely talking about his ongoing beef with Marvel movie fans.

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix series, Friday) — The gang’s all back for more shenanigans. This time, they’re trying to track down the perpetrator behind the Roller World heist while juggling the usual teenage angst.

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix series, Friday) — Revenge is the name of the game for these petty high schoolers, and a murderer returns to school with everyone knowing full well what he did. The police might have dropped the ball, but his fellow students won’t.

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix series, Friday) – The critically-acclaimed investigative series returns to dig into scandal and financial malfeasance, this time by focusing on Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Cartwright tells a twisted story to Kate, and Alice’s dark past continues to surface, all while Mary and Luke hunt Beth’s killer.