Weekend Preview: ‘Westworld’ Ends Its Second Season

HBO

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — As the second season comes to what is sure to be a violent end, we’re all left wondering who to root for. (Maeve. The answer is Maeve.) Prepare for more terrible things to happen to Teddy and even more mysteries as we head into the long wait for season three.

12 Monkeys (Friday, SyFy 8:00 p.m.) — Team Splinter is headed back to frontier times looking for the key to destroying the Witness.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — When a scientist develops some tech that could potentially be super deadly, the team has to protect the fate of mankind.

Just Another Immigrant (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Romesh’s Sri Lankan mother arrives at their new American home.

The Great British Baking Show (Friday, PBS 9:00 p.m.) — This British cream puff of a show returns to ease your stressed out minds. Watch the latest batch of home bakers whip up upside down cake, rum babas, and cakes with hidden designs. Baaaaaaake!

Taken (Saturday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — An unexpected suspect throws a wrench in Brian’s investigation of a government official’s daughter’s kidnapping.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Dylan and Lizzie investigate a student’s murder that was broadcast worldwide. Yikes.

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) — Desna meets Ruval’s mom, taking their relationship to the next level. Polly and Marnie are not in a good place.

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — Candy grows increasingly insecure after a bad encounter at a ball. Damon and Ricky have a medical scare that could rip them apart.

The Affair (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Everyone is still an idiot. Cole and Alison make discoveries that could change who they are, fundamentally.

Ghosted (Sunday, Fox 9:30 p.m.) — An article goes public about the Bureau Underground, so Leroy has to interrogate his co-workers and find the leak.

I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — When Roy misses his shot, Bill asks for his chance at headlining.

Preacher (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse is forced to reunite with his family after returning home in an attempt to save Tulip’s life.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — With the annual fundraising gala looming, the cracks in the family continue to worsen.