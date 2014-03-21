Weekend Preview: Will Carol Ask Beth To Look At The Flowers On 'The Walking Dead'?

03.21.14 4 years ago 26 Comments

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Based on the previews, it looks like most of the cast will be featured in this week’s installment. With only two episodes left of the season, there’s not a lot of time left for Carol to track down Beth and murder her for flirting with her man, Daryl (LOOK AT THE FLOWERS, BETH).

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode was a little off, if only because it’s not a show designed for the courtroom. They totally made up for it, though, with the exceptionally staged murder scene.

Da Vinci’s Demons (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON PREMIERE. FYI, I guess? I haven’t watched since the pilot.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7 p.m.) — They’re finally putting together an album of the show’s best music, and not a moment too soon, especially after their Fart Song.

Resurrection (ABC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The second episode was as poorly written and acted as the first episode, but man alive, the mystery is compelling.

Crisis (NBC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — The writing and acting in last week’s premiere was better than that of Resurrection, but the central mystery is not quite as good. But you know what? Gillian Anderson is in it, and as long as she is, I can’t stop watching.

Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The title of this episode is “Liver, I hardly knew her,” which either means that Frank gets a new liver, or he dies. I’m hoping for the latter, but expecting the former.

Cosmos (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s a Supernova for YOUR BRAIN.

