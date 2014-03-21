Weekend Preview: Will Carol Ask Beth To Look At The Flowers On 'The Walking Dead'?

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Based on the previews, it looks like most of the cast will be featured in this week’s installment. With only two episodes left of the season, there’s not a lot of time left for Carol to track down Beth and murder her for flirting with her man, Daryl (LOOK AT THE FLOWERS, BETH).
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode was a little off, if only because it’s not a show designed for the courtroom. They totally made up for it, though, with the exceptionally staged murder scene.
Da Vinci’s Demons (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — SECOND SEASON PREMIERE. FYI, I guess? I haven’t watched since the pilot.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 7 p.m.) — They’re finally putting together an album of the show’s best music, and not a moment too soon, especially after their Fart Song.
Resurrection (ABC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The second episode was as poorly written and acted as the first episode, but man alive, the mystery is compelling.
Crisis (NBC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — The writing and acting in last week’s premiere was better than that of Resurrection, but the central mystery is not quite as good. But you know what? Gillian Anderson is in it, and as long as she is, I can’t stop watching.
Shameless (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — The title of this episode is “Liver, I hardly knew her,” which either means that Frank gets a new liver, or he dies. I’m hoping for the latter, but expecting the former.
Cosmos (Fox, Sunday 9 p.m.) — It’s a Supernova for YOUR BRAIN.
Didn’t they say sometime this season that Frank has yet another daughter? POS is prolly getting that liver. What a copout.
He already tried her. She wasnt a match.
I thought he said he had another one still. I was usually drunk on Sundays because of True D so ¯_(ツ)_/¯
The best way to deal with the zombies in TWD is to give it the Resident Evil treatment. Just clone a thousand Carols and soon there will be no zombies left
If Carol doesn’t indiscriminately murder someone in every episode from this point on, I will be truly disappointed.
I’m not sure what setting Hannibal is designed for. I do know I need a television that better handles the range of dark tones if I’m going to watch it.
Gah, I had to pull my glasses off when it was the scene where the dude wakes up and has to peel himself off the pile. BLAH, I say. BLAH.
So that’s what that was. On the Dynex I thought maybe a shot of someone stirring coffee.
“On the Dynex”
I think I found the issue. Dynex is sort of like the old pea-soup green gameboys. They’re not really backlit.
Leave Frank alone, you monster!
Flowers….True Detective…(*Shudders*)
Frank dies then they start a spin off called Frank’s Adventure’s in Hell where he gets a monkey-demon side kick named Herb.
Rowles, you are the CBS sitcom of Weekend Preview/What’s On Tonight.
God Frank needs to die. I’ve taken to fast forwarding past all his scenes. I do not care about his character any more, he actively detracts from the show, he will never add anything to it (unless the show cops out on it and makes Frank a born again good guy before he inevitably fall off the wagon again).
Can you explain why you like Frank less now than before (assuming I’m inferring that correctly)? I find him much more tolerable now that he lacks the faculties to fuck up his children’s lives as he used to do, and I’m not sure why someone would feel the opposite.
@JJ Jr. He has shown time and time again that he doesn’t have a single redemptive quality. Shameless played around with that and it was ok for a while, but there is nowhere left to go. If a character is an absolute piece of shit who actively chooses to stay that way, and the show is focused on a family that is barely staying alive, that character needs to die.
Plus, he’s just disgusting now. We’ve seen it every week and it no longer adds anything, it’s just gross. Basically, there is absolutely nothing interesting about Frank, he’s a decomposing corpse with a heartbeat and no soul.
I agree with all of that, aside from the “he’s just disgusting now.” Apart from the brief tease of incest with Sammi, I think his character has been very human this season, where before he was mostly just a drug-powered animal. The fear he’s displayed in the face of death, and the kindness he’s exhibited towards Carl and Sammi have made this version of Frank much more relatable for me than he’s ever been before. It sounds like maybe where we differ is that you used to enjoy the character somewhat when he was going around doing all the terrible shit he used to do, while I’ve never, until now, found him to be anything other than a barely-tolerable anchor, weighing the show down.
So I definitely hope he dies, because if he doesn’t, then he’ll probably get healthy (relatively) and return to his old savage self; but I’ve enjoyed what this season has done with him.
Even if they did find a matching liver no doctor would do the transplant. Frank would just drink himself to death again.
Anything can happen on color television! I hope you’re right, though.
……. I miss Banshee…..
Yeah man, me too :( At least GoT starts soon.
Dude, this episode of Hannibal. Wowzers.
I’m with you man. I am not sure if I am gonna institute an-in-daylight-only viewing rule for this series, but tonight’s episode is sure as fuck pushing me closer.
And, the life/death agency/control themes were overwhelming. I cannot handle well executed horror and sustained philosophical inquiry while I am shitting my pants. I dropped out of college to avoid this exact same situation, AND I WON’T GO BACK
Another tasty dish.
@DoubleDukes Ha! Well, I guess daytime viewing is a simpler solution than getting a colostomy bag. Wish I’d thought of it.
This show is so fucking good. Too good for network TV.