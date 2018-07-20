SyFy

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SYFY 9:00 p.m.) — Hey, hey you. Yeah, you. Are you watching Wynonna Earp yet? No? Well, why the hell not? Do you like fun? Do you like blistering one-liners? Do you like kicking ass and taking names? Do you like hot people? Obviously, you like all those things because you’re a human with a pulse (I assume. Beep beep, robot overlords.), so you should check out this show. The first two seasons are on Netflix and the third premieres tonight on the SyFy Channel. Do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself with the Earp Curse.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The team finds themselves wrapped up in Connor Devlin’s scheme as he returns to Ireland for his latest nefarious plot.

The Great British Baking Show (Friday, PBS 9:00) — It’s Puddings Week and our contestants have to try one of Mary Berry’s recipes for the technical challenge. Is there anything more terrifying than the potential to completely fudge up a recipe in front of the woman who created it? Not in these tents.

Me, Myself, & I (Saturday, CBS 8:00 p.m./8:30 p.m./9:00 p.m.) — Alex grapples with his lifelong nemesis, Phil, at every stage of life until the grave.

Living Biblically (Saturday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — Season one comes to an end as Chip takes on his corporate bosses after he questions a woman’s firing.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The fallout from the funeral continues to tear the family apart.